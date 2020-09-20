Dark times as Fire Razes Makerere University Building Again

Kampala – The another wing of Makerere university building also known as the ‘Ivory Tower’ has been razed in flames after the second wave of fires rocked the building.

Reports reaching this website indicate that the section that houses the Council Room and shares the floor with the Vice Chancellor’s office has been gutted.

Witnesses intimated that the fires razed the section in the absence of the police fire brigade that has earlier in the day been recalled to station.

The fire, according to the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire is believed to have started from the roof spreading to floors that house both records and finance departments at around midnight.

“The entire right wing of the building that houses offices for the Finance Department, University secretary’s office, deputy vice-chancellor administration and finance, central registry where audit offices, pension offices, salary offices and human resource office were also burnt,” Police mouth-piece revealed.

Addressing journalits at the site, the University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe said the fire had been seen a few minutes after it started however it could not be stopped.

“The first fire trucks failed to put out the fire because they had short hoses that could not spray long distances. By the time fire trucks with cranes and long horses arrived, the fire had already spread to nearly the entire right side of the building,” he said