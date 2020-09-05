Ejiku Rejects Arua NRM Poll Results

Atima while parading his nomination form on Monday

Arua – Robert Ejiku, one of the Arua Central Parliamentary aspirants has rejected yesterday’s NRM primary election results.

The results which were announced by the party electoral commission on Saturday placed Jackson Atima Lee Buti ahead of Ejiku with a slight difference.

According to the results, Atima polled 4, 382 votes followed by Ejiku with 4, 037 while Geofrey Obiga and Khalfan Mbarak got 727 and 88 votes respectively.

However, Ejiku protested the results by petitioning the NRM Electoral Commission, a move that nearly degenerated into chaos in Arua town.

As tempers flared across the town, police and UPDF officers deployed heavily to avert any form of violence due to the delayed official release of the contested results.

The party officials later succumbed to pressure and declared Atima as the Arua Central Division Parliamentary NRM flag bearer for 2021 general elections.

This forced Ejiku to immediately summon journalists to his home in Onzivu, a suburb of Arua town to reject the results.

Ejiku claims that there was the disruption of polls at Ojulua and Baruku central cells.

“There were also cases of alteration of results in some polling stations. I filed a formal complaint about the results to be nullified for fresh elections and I’m still waiting for the response but for now, I have rejected the results they have just announced,” Ejiku said.

Ejiku who earlier vowed not to run Independent after losing the primary election has, however, changed his mind in case the NRM Electoral Commission doesn’t consider his appeal.

Meanwhile shortly after declaring him a winner, Atima took to social media congratulating the people of Arua Central Division for electing him as the party flag bearer.

He offered each ward two bulls to slaughter in celebration of his victory.

Atima is now expected to face the incumbent MP Kassiano Ezati Wadri and People Power’s Habib Asega Jogo if the results remain the way they are.

Ends

Captions: 1) Ejiku while addressing journalists on Tuesday

2) Atima displays his nomination form shortly after returning from NRM secretariat last month