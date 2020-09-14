FREEBOY: Not Cool To Starve Your Lover

By Fab Mc

Adam Mandela a.k.a Freeboy is a singer, song writer, entertainer and recording artiste and a man behind the now famous song lately titled Kwata Esimu. I had chat with him.

FabMc: What first got you into music?

Freeboy: Passion & to also make my mum proud one day.

FabMc: Who inspired you to make music?

Freeboy: My mother inspired me to join music , she loved listening to oldskool kandongo kamu music & she also saw me miming other popular musician’s songs & trying to write my own music in my books , so she told me to try it out.

FabMc: How do you describe the music that you create?

Freeboy: I would say it’s a blend of African sound with kandongo kamu and with an urban touch.

FabMc: What is your creative process like?

Freeboy: I rarely write music, I go to the studio and pickup vibe there and then. We create a beat with the producer, and then I come up with different sounds & rhymes which then inspire the topic I write about.

FabMc: Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Freeboy: I would love to work with every good & talented artist. Only limit would be time because I want to plan and space my music to give each song time to sink in.

FabMc: If you could go open a show for any artist who would it be?

Freeboy: Winnie Nwagi, because she opened up the world for me.

FabMc: What is one message you would give to your fans?

Freeboy: Am so humbled to be given a chance to express myself out there .I thank all of them for believing in me & I promise to add something to the music industry, let them keep supporting me .

FabMc: What is the most useless talent you have?

Freeboy: I don’t have any useless talent; all my talents are important .Only that I haven’t gotten enough time to pursue all of them.

FabMc: Do you sing in the shower? What songs?

Freeboy: Everyone at some point sings in the shower, I normally freestyle as inspiration drop in.

FabMc: What would you be doing right now, if it wasn’t for music?

Freeboy: I think I would be doing fashion or acting.

FabMc: Where have you performed? What are your favorite and least favorite venues?

Freeboy: I’ve done quite a number of performances in my region (westnile & greater North), because I’ve been one of the biggest artists that side. And my favorite venues have been Arua hill grounds, Green light stadium, heritage courts, Kati kati. I don’t have any upcoming shows as the government put on hold all public performances.

FabMc: How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

Freeboy: The internet is the new movement & with the so many social media platforms artists can promote their work and avail it anywhere in the worlds in just minutes. It also gives chance to artists to get up close with their fans. And with platforms like Tiktok, Snap chat etc songs can easily become hits .The internet also gives artist an opportunity to make some money in times when shows cannot happen.

FabMc: What is your favorite song to perform?

Freeboy: One of my old songs called Sabala. Back home it’s a very big song & with its instrumentation & groove it makes it easy for me to connect with the audience.

FabMc: Which famous musicians do you admire?

Freeboy: Sauti Sol, Diamond platinumz, and the big Ugandan artists.

FabMc: What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Freeboy: I’ve never gotten into trouble, not even in school…lucky me hahaha

FabMc: What is the best advice you’ve been given?

Freeboy: Never giving up & also be original & be me.

FabMc: If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?

Freeboy: The solidarity between the artists, DJs, mcees, and media. Because I believe if we ever unite as one, we would be better than any country in Africa when it comes to talent.

FabMc: Tell me about your love life?

Freeboy: Love is a very beautiful thing I’m a very passionate guy. But love has in the past made me lose focus. So for now it’s just my music.

FabMc: Is it a cool thing for a man to wash the wife’s knickers?

Freeboy: Once in a while yes, because you said wife & not just girlfriend. Wife & husband are one. The other explanations could be secret.

FabMc: What do you think it’s not a cool thing to do in a relationship?

Freeboy: Starving your partner & telling lies.

FabMc: What’s your favorite meal?

Freeboy: Rice & beans

FabMc: Tell me the most expensive thing you have in the house.

Freeboy: My recorded music projects. They are worth more than anything else I have.

FabMc: Tell me your relationship with Winnie Nwagi how did you guys link up?

Freeboy: Winnie Nwagi is a good friend, we linked up 1st time in studio while recording the Kwata Esimu project. My management and hers made this happen after agreeing to the two of us doing a project together. We then bonded after that & she is a very a very good person when you get to know her.

FabMc: What’s next for you?

Freeboy: I’ve just released a new song called Touch Me Slow and the reception is good. I have another solo project to drop after this then followed by a big international collabo. All I can say is that am just excited about what am to offer out there.