General Duties Minister Karooro Concedes to Annet Mugisha in Bushenyi Woman MP

Bushenyi – The long-awaited National Resistance Movement (NRM) Primaries took a toll on Friday September 4, shaking tables of key party historicals.

In the controversial primaries for Bushenyi Woman MP, General Duties Minister Mary Karooro Okurut, has conceded and wished Annet Katusiime Mugisha good luck to ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“I congratulate the winner and wish her good luck,” Ms Okurut said on Friday evening.

Mrs Mugisha thumped the incumbent more than 70 percent of the vote garnering 84,000 votes in contrast to Karooro’s 29,000.

The NRM parliamentary primaries went into action Friday, September 4, 2020, with about 12 million party faithful queueing up to choose who holds the women MP and direct constituency flags come 2021.

In Bushenyi district, the race for the woman MP seat has been one of the most intriguing with the contender’s Ms Mary Karooro Okurut and Ms Annet Katusiime Mugisha, wife of Eng Dr Silver Mugisha, the managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation.