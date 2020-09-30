Ex-Premier League Star Wanyama Dismisses paid-sex allegation by Kenyan Socialite

Nairobi – The former premier league star has refuted with a socialite Shakila who claimed she ha been paid by several celebrities for sex including Victor Wanyama.

During an Instagram Live interview with blogger Mandela, socialite Shakila cited different Kenyan celebrities that have paid her for sex.

The socialite went to name several Kenyan celebrities, including Khaligraph Jones aka Papa Jones, and Wanyama.

The socialite further continued and said the former Tottenham player gave her €5,000 for sex.

But the Kenya captain and Montreal Impact star Wanyama has hit back by releasing a statement on Twitter furiously refuting and condemning the ‘fabricated and insulting‘ allegations and also threatens to sue Shakila.

In his tweet, he described the allegations as a total fabrication and a figment of maker’s imagination