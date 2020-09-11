How Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha Outsmarted Maj. Gen. Sabiti Mutebile, 3 Others for Kabale NRM Flag

(L-R) Sheikh Kassim Kamugish and Rtd Maj Gen. Timothy Sabiti Mutebile

Kabale – Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha has attributed his recent win of the hotly contested Kabale municipality NRM primaries to people voted him on merit but not sectarian tendencies that have for long been a political problem.

Sheikh Kamugisha defeated four people in the hotly contested seat polling 5,993 votes, Rtd Major General Timothy Sabiti Mutebile, the former commander of the engineering brigade in the UPDF came second with 5557 votes, Edgar Alex Muhwezi 1352, Innocent Kadoi 145 votes and Joseph Basheija 41 votes.

He says that having worked with the inter-religious council of Uganda; he used the experience to bridge the religious gaps that have for long been a political problem in Kabale politics.

Sheikh Kamugisha also revealed that there were a few elements who want to bring back the old sectarian tendencies as mostly are the elites but the local people that are looking at someone who can deliver services irrespective of religion.

“‘Politics of Kabale have progressed but however a few elements want to bring back the old sectarian tendencies this is being done by the elites but the local people that are looking at someone who can deliver services irrespective of religious affiliation the locals they now want development it has no religion, poverty and poor services they are looking at someone who can deliver services and promote development as well lobby for services,” said Kamugisha

Kamugisha revealed that he had in January 2020 had to quit his job as director of education and skills development at the inter-religious council of Uganda to offer himself to serve the country which he says that he began in 2015 when he NRM national youth league chairperson so as to serve the country at a national level but he lost as he didn’t stop from there.

He began establishing structures in the informal sector as he had to launch the kick age limit out of constitution (KALOC) as he used the same structures to begin Emyooga groups in Kabale that President Museveni met on July 31st 2019 which he says that as the youth they are indebted to serve the

To execute generation responsibility, therefore, he was inspired to run for parliamentary office so that he can offer his service to the at policy and legislative level as when you look at the military and other security organs there is already transition as most commanders are between 30-50 years but when you look at politics much as there is equally a large number of young people but there is no balance.

“Most of the 27 historical of NRM/A who launched the protracted war in 1981 – were aged between 21-36 years and with little or no resources they managed to liberate our country but now when you look as the 27 pillars, few are still remaining so there is need for a young generation to carry on their mantel but also to consolidate their achievements in peace, security and national building,” he said.