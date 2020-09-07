VIDEO: Gun-wielding Minister Rukutana Slapped with 7 Counts, Remanded

Mbarara – State Minister for Labour, Mwesigwa Rukutana has been charged and remanded to Kakinga Prison for his alleged involvement in violence in the wake of the NRM Parliamentary Primaries in his home district of Ntungamo.

The nation woke to a shocking video of Minister Rukutana, grabbing a gun from his guards shooting at a vehicle belonging to a supporter of his rival Naome Kabasharira injuring one of the occupants, Dan Rwibirungi.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed that the Minister was arrested on allegations of inciting violence, attempted murder by shooting and malicious damage of property.

Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Nazifah Namayanja heard from prosecution among others that the minister, who is also the MP for Rushenyi Constituency on September 5, 2020, at Kagugu Village in Ntungamo district, unlawfully attempted to cause the death of one Daniel Rweburungi.

Minister Rukutana boarding Prison Bus after being Charged with 7 counts at court

The minister was charged with seven counts of Attempted Murder, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Malicious Damage and Threatening Violence.

The State also claims the minister damaged the victim’s vehicle number UAR 840X and also verbally threatened to kill him.

Rwiburingi is currently admitted at Karuhanga Medical centre in Rubaare in critical condition.

President Yoweri Museveni has condemned the incident in Ntungamo and vowed to have culprits dealt with as violence marred the NRM primary elections around the country.