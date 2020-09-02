MP Musasizi bodyguard Assaults, Injures Two

Rubanda – Two people are currently admitted at Kabale regional referral hospital after they were beaten up and critically injured by the bodyguard of the Rubanda East Member of Parliament Henry Musasizi for allegedly failing to join the legislator’s rally.

The accused body guard has been identified as Joseph Awol attached to Counter Terrorism Police while the victims are Ignatius Twinamasiko a resident of Hakadongo village and Bright Agaba a resident of Nyarushanje cell, both villages in Mpungu parish Hamurwa Sub County Rubanda district.

According to the victims, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon as MP Musasizi held a political rally in Hakadongo village.

Twinamasiko said that as Musasizi addressed a big political rally near Hakadongo Trading Centre in Hakadongo village, he remained attending to his customers at his shop located in the same trading centre.

Rubanda East MP Henry Musasizi

Twinamasiko said that Awol later approached him and questioned him on to why he did not join the rest of the locals for a rally.

He added that he told the bodyguard that he did not join the rally because he supports a different candidate and also never wanted to join rallies which were banned by the government as a way to curb the spread of Covid 19.

Twinamasiko said that Awol immediately grabbed him, started boxing and kicking him around the ribs and the chest but as he tried to run away, Awol cocked the gun and ran after him threatening to shot at him in the process, he fell off a trench and broke his left leg getting a compound fracture.

Another victim Agaba said that as he tried to explain to Awol that Twinamasiko has a right to support a candidate of his choice, he was also kicked and boxed several times on the head, around the chest and ribs by Awol who only left him after he fell unconscious on the ground due to breathing complications and intense bleeding from the mouth and nose.

The Rubanda district Chairperson Jogo Kenneth Biryabarema who is also vying for the Rubanda East MP seat said he learnt of the incident from concerned area residents, rushed to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital for treatment.

Biryabarema said that security agencies in the district must not seat and watch people being harassed, assaulted and deprived of their rights adding they must take action or else locals shall resort to local solutions to defend themselves against their oppressors.

When contacted the Rubanda district Police Commander Tai Ramadhan and the Rubanda Resident District Commissioner Peter Kibondo Rwakifari said they had not yet been briefed about the matter but promised to follow it up for action.

When our reporter contacted Musasizi about the matter, he said he had no comment.

Our reporter also understands that on 16th August 2020 while at Mumwiga cell in Nyamiringa Rubanda East Constituency, the same body guard Joseph Awol seriously beat and injured Dr Barnabas Tiwangye, the Rubanda District Health Inspector after the Doctor advised Hon Musasizi against holding big gatherings which is against the Presidential Covid 19 directives. A case of assault was since then registered and court is yet to hear and rule against the case.

On 9th August 2020, Deus Bonane alias Buni the local council I Chairperson of Hamurara village Nyamiyaga parish Bubaare Sub County Rubanda district hacked Moses Tumusiime his village secretary for defence, for allegedly not supporting Hon Henry Musasizi.

Bonane was later charged and granted bail by the Kabale chief magistrate’s court and the case was adjourned till 3rd September 2020 when it will come up for mention.