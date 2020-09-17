September 17, 2020

Mysterious! Indian National Dies in Rukungiri

September 17, 2020 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate

Rukungiri – Police in Rukungiri are investigating circumstances under which 26 years old Indian national died mysteriously.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police Spokesperson identifies him as Kashvala Mayur Nathu, an Indian by nationality, who came to Ugandan through the head office in Kampala on November 20, 2018, as per the passport no. N0024158.

Kashvala has been working as an Accountant with Blue Nile Distributors limited in Rukungiri.

Maate revealed that Kashvala, on Thursday morning at around 8.30 am- left his home at Butimba village, Kinyasano ward, Western division Rukungiri municipality and went for work as usual.

While At work, felt sickly and informed his workmate one Patel Mehul (also Indian) and the sales manager and a resident of Rwakabengo a cell, Rwakabengo Ward southern division Rukungiri municipality – who advised the deceased to go in his bedroom and have a rest.

Maate added that: “shortly after Patel went to check on him and found him badly off immediately called Dr Asaph of case clinic Rukungiri who responded and confirmed that was already dead it was then that Patel notified Rukungiri police station, scene of the crime was visited, body taken to Mbarara referral hospital for postmortem.”

Maate confirmed that police has commenced into the investigation to establish the likely cause of death.

Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

