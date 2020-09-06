Stole our Victory! Opponent Contests Prof Kamuntu’s Win in Sheema South

SHEEMA SOUTH (L-R) : Prof. Elijah Mushemeza, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu

Sheema – As the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Primaries came to a close, the hotly contested Sheema South MP elections took a new twist with an opponent contesting Prof Ephraim Kamuntu’s win.

In a statement released Saturday, Prof Elijah Mushemeza revealed that his arch-rival Prof Kamuntu rigged the Sheema South MP Primaries.

“I would like to inform you that we won the NRM Primary Elections for Sheema South constituency but our victory was stolen,” Prof Mushemeza revealed.

“We have rejected the inflated results that give candidate Ephraim Kamuntu a false lead with less than 100 votes,” He added.

Those protesting the results include Elijah Dickens Mushemeza and Nickson Tugume Banduho.

They were among the six people who contested for the NRM party flag in the constituency, together with Moses Mwebesa, Yorokamu Bategana and Benson Kamugisha Tumuhimbise.

Prof Mushemeza accuses the NRM Returning officials for delaying the release of results from several polling centres.

“Tally of Sheema South results was unnecessarily delayed to give our main opponent time to manipulate Declaration forms especially in areas where our agents were chased from polling stations and we could not access official results,” Prof Mushemeza asserted in a statement.

Prof Mushemeza petitioned the NRM Electoral Commission to revoke the declaration of Prof Ephraim Kamuntu as Sheema South MP flag bearer.

“Our position is that the NRM EC should declare candidate Mushemeza as a winner or the election of NRM flag bearer for MP Sheema South should be cancelled and a fresh one organized,” Prof Mushemeza petitions the NRM Electoral Commission.