Former CPS Chief Aaron Baguma Transferred To Police Headquarters as IGP Ochola Shakes up Force

SP Aaron Baguma has been transferred to to the Directorate of Peace Support Operations.

Kampala – The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, has on Friday, September 11, transferred and appointed 71 officers to various stations.

One of the notable transfers is the former Kampala Central Police Chief Aaron Baguma who has just completed his course at senior Command and Staff Course at Bwebajja to the Directorate of Peace Support Operations.

Exonerated of murder and kidnap charges, Police Chief Baguma was redeployed after acquittal.

IGP Martin Okoth Ochola

In January 2019 reshuffle, IGP Ochola redeployed SP Baguma in the Private Security and Fire Arms department, under the Directorate of Operations.

In October, 2015, Baguma and eight others including the Lumumba Avenue based Pine car bond businessman, Muhammed Ssebuwufu was arrested in connection to the murder of the late Betty Donnah Katusabe.

It is alleged that the accused descended on the late Katusabe and tortured her to death when she failed to remit a balance of UGX9m to Ssebuwufu who sold to her a car on credit.

On August 30, 2016, Baguma was taken to Kigo Prison where he spent two weeks before he was released on bail. This sparked a serious debate with many questioning the criteria that was followed to set him free yet his co-accused who were in Luzira were still incarcerated.

SSP Maureen Atuhairwe transferred to Child and Family Department as Acting CP

After a long court battle, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) turned Baguma into a state witness in the case, and dropped all the charges that had earlier been preferred against him.

In the similar developments, Ochola has transferred Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moses Okumu to Acting ACP Finance, SSP John Ewotu from Police Professional Standards Unit to Human Resource Management at Police Headquarters and SP Aaron Baguma.

IGP Ochola also appointed SSP Dan Byaruhanga as the new Kigezi Regional Police Commander; transferred SSP John Dhabangi from Interpol to the HRM directorate at Police Headquarters.

Other Transfers

SSP OKUMU MOSES FROM FINANCE POL. HQTRS IS APPOINTED AS AG. ACP FINANCE. SSP DHABANGI JOHN FROM INTERPOL TO HRM POL. HQTRS SP NANOKA MOSES FROM RUKUNGIRI TO PSO-POL. HQTRS. SP AHUMUZA TOBIAS FROM PPG TO ASTU. ASP MUGALYA YAWERI FROM HRM POL. HQTRS TO ICT. SSP ATUHAIRWE MAUREEN FROM COURSE TO CHILD AND FAMILY DEPT. AS AG. CP. SSP MANANA FRANCIS NABUGYERE FROM COURSE TO PSC&SC-BWEBAJJA AS A DIRECTING STAFF. D/SP WETAYA FREDRICK FROM COURSE TO RWENZORI WEST AS R/CID OFFICER. SP KICONCO RWANKS MOSES FROM COURSE TO PSC&SC- BWEBAJJA AS A DIRECTING STAFF.. SP BYARUHANGA PATRICK FROM COURSE TO KISORO AS DPC. ASP WONDO HERBERT FROM HRM POL.HQTRS TO INTERPOL. ASP NAREEBA MARY FROM HRM POL. HQTRS TO INTERPOL. ASP REHEMA SAMANYA FROM HRM POL. HQTRS TO INTERPOL. ASP BONGO JOSEPH OC STN NAKAPIRIPIRITI HIS TRANSFER VIDE W/T REF: HRM 131/133/08/VOL.8/189 TO KAYANJA P/P-OLD KAMPALA IS CANCELLED. ASP RUBANGAKENE STEPHEN FROM JINJA RD TO BUTO P/P – BWEYOGERERE AS OC. ASP NAMULONDO EVA FROM MUKONO TO NDEEBA P/P-KATWE AS OC. ASP BAKASHABA KENNETH FROM NALYA P/STN – KIRA DIV. TO HRM POL. HQTRS. ASP RUKUNDO EZRA FROM KASANGATI TO NAALYA P/STN – KIRA DIV AS OC. ASP BUSINGYE PELLEN FROM NAJJERA P/STN – KIRA DIV TO HRM POL. HQTRS. ASP IGUNE GEORGE FROM KAWEMPE TO NAJJERA P/STN – KIRA DIV AS OC. ASP KYEYUNE MICHAEL FROM WANDEGEYA TO KATOOKE P/STN – NANSANA AS OC. ASP MUGENYI SHABAN FROM KATWE TO BUJJUKO P/STN – NANSANA DIV. AS OC. ASP KATONGOLE MOSES FROM NAJANANKUMBI P/P/ – KMP/S HQTRS TO YESU AMALA P/STN – NANSANA DIV AS OC. ASP KARUGABA JOSEPH FROM ENTEBBE TO KISUGU P/STN AS OC. ASP KUTOSI TITUS FROM STN KISUGU – KABALAGALA TO HRM POL. HQTRS. ASP MUGISHA INNOCENT FROM NKURUMAH – CPS K’LA TO HRM POL. HQTRS. D/SSP KABUYE SULAIMAN FROM RWENZORI WEST TO CID HQTRS. D/SP LUMALA FRED FROM RWENZORI WEST TO HRM POL.HQTRS. D/SP SWALIKI DAUDA FROM KIIRA REGION TO CID HQTRS. D/SP KIRABO JOSEPH FROM ISINGIRO TO KALUNGU AS D/CID/O. D/ASP SANYU JANE FROM KALUNGU TO ISINGIRO AS D/CID/O D/ASP TWISHIMYE ALLAN FROM HRA POL.HQTRS TO KIIRA AS R/CID/O D/ASP KAKO HARRIET FROM NTOROKO TO KMP/EAST HQTRS. D/ASP SALUBE ANDREW FROM CID HQTRS TO NTOROKO AS D/CID/O D/ASP KUTEES GODFREY FROM BUNYANGABO TO HRM POL. HQTRS. D/ASP TWESIGYE ROGERS FROM NTINDA – KIRA ROAD TO BUNYANGABO AS D/CID/O D/ASP AKULLO MIRIAM FROM CID HQTRS TO KIRUHURA AS D/CID/O D/ASP AGII DAVID FROM CID HQTRS TO HRM POL. HQTRS. D/ASP ARINAITWE CLARE FROM KAGUGUBE P/P – WANDEGERYA TO KALIRO AS D/CID/O D/ASP YEKO JORAM FROM KAKIRA DIV TO HIMA AS DIV.CID/O D/ASP NAKATO ESTHER FROM HIMA AS DIV.CID/O. D/ASP ARAKITI HELLEN BEATRICE FROM NABWERU – KAWEMPE TO DOKOLO AS D/CID/O D/ASP OLUK ROBINSON FROM DOKOLO TO CID HQTRS. D/ASP OBICHO SAMSOM FROM CID HQTRS TO NANSANA AS DIV. CID/O D/ASP MUBANGIZI INNOCENT FROM BUKEDEA TO MASAKA AS D/CID/O D/ASP NZEIMANA ANDREW FROM NATETE TO BUKEDEA AS D/CID/O. D/ASP KYALIMPA TIMOTHY FROM CID HQTRS TO NATETE AS OC CID. D/ASP KAGURUKYE YONA FROM NAGALAMA TO CID HQTRS. D/ASP MUSINGUZI STEPHEN FROM BUHWEJU TO NAGALAMA AS DIV. CID/O. D/ASP MUTATINE EPHRIAM FROM WAKISO TO CID HQTRS. D/ASP NAKABOOKE JACKIE FROM BUSIA TO WAKISO AS DIV. CID/O D/ASP TUMUGUMYA SUZAN FROM CID HQTRS TO BUSIA AS D/CID/O D/ASP OLUK RONALD FROM KIWATULE – KIRA ROAD TO AMURU AS D/CID/O D/ASP NAMBAJJE MARIA FROM KMP/EAST TO HRM POL. HQRTS. D/ASP AMALI JACKSON FROM KMP/EAST TO HRM POL.HQRTS. D/ASP KUSINGURA CHARLES FROM CID HQTRS TO HRM POL. HQTRS. D/ASP TUSIIME MARY FROM SAVANNAH REG. TO MASINDI AS D/CID/O. D/ASP MUNYANEZA RICHARD FROM CI HQTRS TO NORTH KYOGA AS R/CIO. D/ASP MUKYAMA GASTER FROM KMP/S TO MT. MOROTO AS R/CIO. D/ASP YAYEE PAUL FROM MT. MOROTO TO WAMALA AS R/CIO. D/ASP MUGALYA JOSEPH FROM NORTH –KYOGA TO RWIZI AS R/CIO. D/ASP CHEMUTAI PATRICK FROM WAMALA TO KMP/SOUTH AS R/CIO. D/ASP ADILU JOSEPH FROM SIPI TO BUKEDI – NORTH AS R/CIO. D/ASP CHELIMO RICHARD FROM BUTALEJA TO SIPI AS R/CIO. D/ASP EBONG PATRICK FROM ASTU-ELGON SECTOR TO KMP/CI HQTRS. D/ASP SARABU STEPHEN FROM NAKASONGOLA TO KOLE AS D/CIO. D/ASP BWANIKA KASSIM FROM KAMULI TO NAKASONGOLA AS D/CIO. D/ASP TWINOMUJUNI TIMOTHY FROM CI HQTRS TO KAMULI AS D/CIO.

Moses Nanoka bounces back from Rukungiri district as DPC to police headquarters.

Also Read