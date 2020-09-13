PROFILE: Who is Pheona Nabasa Wall Uganda Law Society President-elect

Uganda Law Society (ULS) President-elect Pheona Nabasa Wall

KAMPALA — Pheona Nabasa Wall has been elected new Uganda Law Society (ULS) president for the tenure that will last one year.

Wall, a corporate and commercial lawyer who has served as ULS Vice president, beat her rival, Bernard Oundo with 441 votes against 427 in the highly contested election.

Other contenders are Nelson Walusimbi who got 239, Rashid Semambo 212 and Anne Karungi 47

Ms. Wall will replace Mr. Simon Peter Kinobe who has held the office for the last two years, lifting the face of ULS to a prestigious position in the country.

Wall is an advocate with a Bachelors’ Degree in Law, a Diploma in Legal Practice and an MBA in Management.

She is a governance professional and a public relations practitioner with over 15 years’ experience, currently serving as the Senior Manager Legal Services National Water and Sewerage Corporation, a position she has held since June 2014.

She is also the Chairperson of the Legal Aid and Pro-Bono Project of the Uganda Law Society.

She has served on various boards including Water FC, Future Investments Group, East African Young Water Professionals, Uganda Law Society, Public Relations Association of Uganda, among others.

She won the Hague Institute for Innovations in Law’s “2018 Talent to Watch” award and is a New Vision 40 under 40 finalist for 2018.

Pheona is extensively experienced in legal risk management, regulatory compliance, projects, infrastructure and construction law, board affairs and stakeholder relations management.