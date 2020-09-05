Former Woman MP Nyakikongoro Thumps Incumbent Jacklet Atuhaire in Sheema

(L-R) Former Sheema District Woman MP Rosemary Nyakikongoro unseated incumbent Ms Jacklet Atuhaire

Sheema – Former Sheema District Woman MP Rosemary Nyakikongoro dislodged the incumbent Ms Jacklet Atuhaire in the hotly contested NRM Primaries for flag-bearer.

According to results released in the wee hours of Saturday morning, Ms Nyakikongo was declared winner garnering 41,134 votes. (41.7%)

On the other hand, Ms Jacklet Atuhaire attained 37,865 votes.

” I, therefore, declare Nyakikongoro Rosemary – who has polled the highest number of votes 41,134 representing 41.7% – as the duly elected NRM flag bearer for Woman Member of Parliament, Sheema District 2020,” Franklyn Ahimbisibwe, the returning officer said.

Other contenders in the race include Adrine Katusiime who got 12,463 votes, Annet Mushabe who scooped 3,706 votes, Zaamu Naluwoza polled 1,371 votes and Hamida Namukasa who got 2,051 votes.

In 2015, Nyakikongoro lost to Ms Atuhaire in the NRM Primaries for flag bearer and lost again on the Independent ticket in 2016 General Elections.

In other developments, NRM primaries for Bushenyi Woman MP hit notches higher with General Duties Minister Mary Karooro Okurut, conceding and wished Annet Katusiime Mugisha good luck to ahead of the forthcoming general elections.