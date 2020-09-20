September 20, 2020

VIDEO: Fire Guts Ivory Tower at Makerere University, Students Records Lost

September 20, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Kampala – The Makerere University – Ivory Tower has, in wee hours of Saturday, September 20, caught fire under unclear circumstances

The fire is suspected to have started in the far right section of the ivory tower razing the top floor.

As the Police Fire Brigade tried to put out the fire, witnesses intimated that almost half of the roof was affected with the fire trucks are failing to access certain sections of the Ivory Tower at Makerere University.

While Speaking to media, Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe revealed that a crucial section of the building that holds students records has been razed.

“This is the darkest day in Makerere’s history,” Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice-Chancellor speaks out.

“All the records on the side the fire started, have all been lost,” Prof Nawangwe revealed.

The fire moved through the floors in the far right section of the Ivory Tower and is now on the roof in the left section of the building.

The cause of the ravaging fire still remains unknown as the fire brigade continues to wage a fight to put out the fire

Uganda Police has since deployed at Makerere University where a fire broke out in the Main building.

