Why Mukono Needs NRM’s Amaniyo Sheilah for Woman MP
Mukono – Amaniyo Draville Sheilah’s acts of humility, generosity and hard work have earned her a place in the hearts of the people of the Mukono
District.
With hours to the NRM party Primaries scheduled for Friday 04 September 2020, delegates in Mukono District and other stakeholders endorsed a Development Economist Amaniyo and vowed to wholesomely vote her the party flag bearer.
‘’Unlike other candidates who are selfish and self-centered, Amaniyo
is such a generous hardworking young lady ,well educated and
passionate about helping Mukono change from political turmoil to
development. She is also a true NRM carder who has served both the NRM
Party and country with passion whenever she worked. We can never to
let her down starting with the Friday party primaries and we are
requesting other contenders to hear our patriotic voice and they step
down for Amaniyo’’, said one of the District female NRM councilors.
Outspoken Amaniyo will on Friday in NRM party Polls face-off with Nagawa Easter Kabugo Mubende, Nalugo Mary Margaret Sekiziyivu and Nakavubu Margaret who are reportedly struggling politically.
Amaniyo, the 35 year old mother of two is one of the NRM young Turks
in the National Resistance Movement, who causes undulation when she
begins to speak, especially on matters concerning NRM with tremendous
mobilization skills, women matters and girl child.
‘’Am looking at Women and Youth empowerment, advocating for health
especially maternal and infrastructural development to empower communities, Education, water and sanitation programs among other areas that need emphasis and enormously Intensifying Cadre courses /training by establishing community cadre clubs and patriotism orientation to instil in the youth the spirit National development and stewardship’’, said Amaniyo in a telephone interview.
Amaniyo studied at Namagunga primary and Kampala parents school. For
Secondary education, she was at Namagunga both O and levels. She later
enrolled for development economics at Makerere University.
A resident of Mukono District in Goma division, Jinja- Misindye village Amaniyo also studied oil and gas management and worked at TOTAL Uganda, UNRA through COWI consultancy firm, and Ministry of Finance in PAP (Project analysis and public investment) department.
Married to Juvinal Betambira, Amaniyo is a Rotarian at rotary club of
Mukono central where she served as the club Secretary, and currently
works with a charity organization ‘Theresa Ministries under FCU.
Also Read
- Why Mukono Needs NRM’s Amaniyo Sheilah for Woman MP
- PRESIDENT MUSEVENI: Stop Misguiding Our People with Tribalism
- Why Majid Batambuze is leading in Jinja South East NRM Polls
- Abid Alam Group Donates Auto-Sanitizing Booth to UWEC
- Broll Property Group lands Rwenzori Towers, Courts & House Property Management Deals
- Icon! President Museveni Eulogises Kigezi Cultural Scholar, Author Festo Karwemera
A prominent farmer, she is currently doing masters in Economic Policy
and Planning at Makerere University.