Why Mukono Needs NRM’s Amaniyo Sheilah for Woman MP

For Mukono Woman MP: Amaniyo Draville Sheilah

Mukono – Amaniyo Draville Sheilah’s acts of humility, generosity and hard work have earned her a place in the hearts of the people of the Mukono

District.

With hours to the NRM party Primaries scheduled for Friday 04 September 2020, delegates in Mukono District and other stakeholders endorsed a Development Economist Amaniyo and vowed to wholesomely vote her the party flag bearer.

‘’Unlike other candidates who are selfish and self-centered, Amaniyo

is such a generous hardworking young lady ,well educated and

passionate about helping Mukono change from political turmoil to

development. She is also a true NRM carder who has served both the NRM

Party and country with passion whenever she worked. We can never to

let her down starting with the Friday party primaries and we are

requesting other contenders to hear our patriotic voice and they step

down for Amaniyo’’, said one of the District female NRM councilors.

Outspoken Amaniyo will on Friday in NRM party Polls face-off with Nagawa Easter Kabugo Mubende, Nalugo Mary Margaret Sekiziyivu and Nakavubu Margaret who are reportedly struggling politically.

Amaniyo, the 35 year old mother of two is one of the NRM young Turks

in the National Resistance Movement, who causes undulation when she

begins to speak, especially on matters concerning NRM with tremendous

mobilization skills, women matters and girl child.

‘’Am looking at Women and Youth empowerment, advocating for health

especially maternal and infrastructural development to empower communities, Education, water and sanitation programs among other areas that need emphasis and enormously Intensifying Cadre courses /training by establishing community cadre clubs and patriotism orientation to instil in the youth the spirit National development and stewardship’’, said Amaniyo in a telephone interview.

Amaniyo studied at Namagunga primary and Kampala parents school. For

Secondary education, she was at Namagunga both O and levels. She later

enrolled for development economics at Makerere University.

A resident of Mukono District in Goma division, Jinja- Misindye village Amaniyo also studied oil and gas management and worked at TOTAL Uganda, UNRA through COWI consultancy firm, and Ministry of Finance in PAP (Project analysis and public investment) department.

Married to Juvinal Betambira, Amaniyo is a Rotarian at rotary club of

Mukono central where she served as the club Secretary, and currently

works with a charity organization ‘Theresa Ministries under FCU.

A prominent farmer, she is currently doing masters in Economic Policy

and Planning at Makerere University.