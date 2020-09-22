Why Ssebagala Bowed out of NUP Flag Kampala Mayoral Race

National Unity Platform flag bearer for the Kampala Lord Mayoral seat Latif Ssebagala steps aside from race

Kampala – National Unity Platform flag bearer for the Kampala Lord Mayoral seat, Latif Ssebagala on Tuesday, September 22, announced he had stepped down and would not be participating in the race.

While speaking to the media, Ssebagala revealed that the decision has been made with the interests of the party and Opposition in general at heart.

“I have taken this decision to withdraw from the Mayoral race for Kampala for the best interest of the opposition in Kampala and also given the fact that we have many conflicting interests in NUP,” Ssebaggala announced.

Ssebagala added: “Many supporters within the party are supporting different candidates of course this may cost us and that is why I have taken this decision.”

He apologized to the party and all Ugandan who had put trust in him and maintained his support for the party President Robert Kyagulanyi.

“I remain a member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and will still give all my support to Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu for the presidency,” Ssebagala revealed affirming his support.

Ssebaggala resignation comes two days after NUP unveiled him as the party candidate against current Lord Mayor and Forum for Democratic Change Strongman Erias Lukwago.

Reports on the assessment records indicate that Latif Ssebagala’s flag opponent, Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleone scored below average.

NUP vetting committee noted that without his showbiz name, the singer was not recognisable by voters thus scoring 3 out of 10.

When it came to popularity on ground, the committee claimed that there was little voter confidence- Here he scored 4 out of 10.