Bukedea Want NRM’s Anita Among Uncontested in 2021

Hon. Among Shares a light moment with President Museveni as Winnie Kiiza Looks on

Bukedea – Stakeholders in Bukedea District have in a bid to consolidate development and transformation unanimously asked both Independents and Opposition candidates for the district Woman MP Seat, to withdraw from the race and support the NRM party Flag bearer Hon. Anita Annet Among in the forthcoming 2021 Polls.

Hon. Anita who is among the four National Resistance Movement MPs that emerged unopposed after the nomination for party primaries across Teso, wields a lot of influence in the region politically and has invested profoundly in Bukedea.

We have been reliably informed that key stakeholders including Religious and Cultural leaders, elders and veteran politicians argue that Hon. Anita alias Maama Bukedea should be uncontested if the region and Bukedea District in particular is to remain on the course for transformation.

‘’Bukedea had grappled and lagged behind for years .Ever since Hon. Anita became our voice, there has been great improvement in Infrastructure Development, Fully functionalized health centers, Youth and Women Empowerment, lobbying Rural Electrification program and agriculture support initiatives among other people centered programs ‘’,revealed one of the elders in the District.

Museveni with Among During the Commissioning of the School

Sources told Red pepper that key stakeholders want other candidates both NRM-leaning Independents and Opposition to step aside and rally behind Hon.Among, a professional accountant.

They have also asked the President as the Chairperson of the ruling NRM party , to ensure that his confidant , Among return to parliament after she proved that she is the voice to Teso region.

‘’ Hon. Among has made sure that she put the people of Bukedea at the centre of whatever she does. Other Politicians in the region have heavily invested in Kampala but Maama Bukedea has empowered us with technical schools, a Radio station, she is a model farmer and all that have provided skills and employed our children here. We need to consolidate this opportunity. This is one of the many reasons we are talking to other candidates to withdraw from the race and rally behind her’’, added another religious leader.

It should be remembered that during the two-day country wide nomination exercise mid this month, NRM candidates in Ik county in Kaabong district, Bugahya county in Hoima district, Buyamba County in Rakai district, Nakaseke North in Nakaseke district, Arua district woman representative and Buyanja East in Kibaale district were declared unopposed.

In the 2016 general elections, the party had 10 legislators who went through unopposed in different parts of the country.

Last year, due to his good working relationship with her, President Museveni described Anita as a good independent MP thus asking other legislators to emulate her.

For two parliamentary election rounds in 2007, when NRM Bukedea District was created, and 2011, Among lost the District Woman Representative seat to Rose Akol the then NRMflag bearer. Among, a former FDC member, ran in 2016 as an independent candidate, won and is the incumbent MP.

The outspoken Teso power kingpin has a modern livestock farm in Kolil Sub County with over 300 heifers that have created jobs for locals.

She bought taxis for unemployed youths, tractors for the elderly to mechanize agriculture and 2 trucks for economically active women groups.

She recently donated over 500 Bicycles to both church leaders and LCI Chairpersons and motorcycles. Residents also received relief items worth millions of shillings before and during COVID-19 lockdown.

In education, prior to the technical and secondary schools built by Among, the legislator has furnished most of the schools with solar panels and offered scholarships to many in the district to improve education standards.

‘’Before Among the district used to get around twenty-first grades but in recent years we have been getting over 280 first grades,’’ added an elder.

Others empowerment to Bukedea District by the incumbent woman MP have been the donation of ambulances, funds to Saccos and clean water.