Eskom Uganda Hands Over Refurbished Njeru School

Njeru PS Officials Receive the Renovated Building from MD Eskom Uganda, Thozama Gangi

Njeru – As candidates resume studies following the lift of lockdown on academic institutions, Eskom Uganda has handed over the newly refurbished Njeru Primary School’s administration block to the School’s management and Njeru Municipal officials.

For the last four years, Eskom embarked on a gradual facelift project to give a whole new look to the dilapidated School including the main classroom block which where the company invested Shs 110M, increasing the number of pupil’s enrollment from 400 to over 600 presently.

Speaking during the ceremony to officially hand over the renovated administration block, the Managing Director Eskom Uganda, Thozama Gangi noted that they are determined to improve the pupil’s learning environment.

‘’I am pleased that we are handing over yet another project that will ensure our pupils study better. As Eskom Uganda, we commit our continued support to this school which has produced some of our staff’’, said Thozama during the handover of a Shs 44M project.

Peter Olupot, the Head Teacher of Njeru Primary School, who spoke at the scientific occasion, expressed gratitude to Eskom for coming to the aid of the school, even as he called for more support to improve the condition of the school.

‘’Our performance has greatly improved since the last classroom project .We are thankful to Eskom for this long-term partnership’’, said Olupot while assuring that building would be put into good use.

Njeru Primary School is a government school under the Ministry of Education and Sports and was started in 1960. It was formerly situated in the present day Nalubaale power station but later relocated to pave way for construction of the then Owen falls dam to Njeru village, where it is presently located.

On his part, the Chairperson Board of governors for Njeru Primary School Pastor Fred Kiwanuka hailed Eskom for the continued support extended to the learning institution. He noted that the renovation of the School also creates a conducive environment for the children to compete at National level.