Gen. Muntu Cleared for Nominations, Joins Museveni, 3 Others Approved by Electoral Commission

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) President Mugisha Muntu Gregg

Kampala – The Electoral Commission has verified signatures filed by Alliance for National Transformation – ANT led by Mugisha Muntu Gregg.

This development is equally clearance for the candidature of Gen. Muntu ahead of the November 2-3 nominations for 2021 presidential elections.

The newly formed political party, ANT, took it to their social media platforms to share their good news.

Fellow Ugandans, We have been issued a certificate of compliance with verification of supporters supporting the candidature of Mugisha Muntu Gregg (@mugishamuntu),” read a tweet.

“We thank all Ugandans particularly our coordinators across the country who made this work easier,” the communique rounded off.

ANT Party’s verification to field a presidential candidate comes barely a week since President Museveni (NRM), Mwesigye Fred (Independent), Tumukunde Henry Kakurugu (Independent) and Nancy Kalembe Linda (Independent).

Presidential hopeful, Nancy Kalembe Linda

President Museveni addresses teachers and education stakeholders on World Teachers’ Day at State House Entebbe

Mwesigye Fred (Independent)

Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde. (PHOTO: File)

Ugandan electoral laws stipulate that a Presidential candidate’s nomination should be supported by not less than one hundred (100) persons who are registered voters, from each of at least ninety-eight (98) districts.

The Presidential aspirants who have attained verified supporters from at least 98 Districts/Cities shall be issued with a certificate of compliance which they will present to the Returning Officer on nomination day.

The nomination of Presidential Candidates shall be conducted on Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd November 2020, at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds.

NUP Party President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine (FILE PHOTO)

Among the 18 candidates still under verification is Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph (Independent), Amuriat Oboi Patrick (Forum for Democratic Change – FDC) and Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert (National Unity Platform – NUP).

