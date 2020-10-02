IN TROUBLE! Betty Kamya’s Parliamentary Nomination Hangs in Balance over UFA Petition

Hon. Beti Kamya

Kampala – The Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Beti Olive Namisango Kamya-Turomwe, an Aspirant for the Lubaga North Parliamentary seat faces an uncertain political future, as she heads for the Nomination.

This followed a petition that was filed by members of The Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA) and Kamya’s Political rival Tindyebwa Brian kusingura seeking to block the former’s nomination by Uganda Electoral Commission as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Lubaga North MP Flag Bearer on ground that she is still their serving party President.

Kamya who was the Lubaga North MP between 2005 to 2010 before she contested for president on the Uganda Federal Alliance ticket, was sued alongside the ruling NRM party, as the first and second respondent correspondingly.

In their lawsuit filed before the High Court civil division, Ssenyonga Baker Byayi and Isma Makumbi, the Spokesperson and Chairperson of UFA respectively, through their lawyers of Bumpenje & Co. Advocates Kamya’s nomination by the NRM was illegal, irrational and or procedurally improper void due to her dual party Membership.

‘An order of injunction and or prohibition; restraining the 2nd Respondent and its officials, representatives and agents and/or servants from submitting and or nominating the names of the 1st Respondents with the Electoral Commission of Uganda as the NRM party flag bearer for Rubaga North Constituency be issued. That the 1st Respondent is a female adult Ugandan believed to be of sound mind, a founder member and still the current President General of Uganda Federal Alliance who contested also in the National Resistance Movement party primary elections for Rubaga North Constituency in Kampala,’’ reads part of the case filed in High Court Kampala.

The applicants want the Order of certiorari be issued quashing the 2nd Respondent’s decision to nominate the 1st Respondent to contest in the National Resistance Movement party primaries election for the party flag bearer for Member of Parliament of Rubaga North Constituency in Kampala District.





The petitioners also argues that the nomination of the 1st Respondent by the 2nd respondent on 14th August 2020 to contest in the NRM party primaries held on 04th of September 2020 was procedurally improper under the 1995 constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the Constitution of the 2nd respondent and the regulations made thereunder and was against the 2nd respondent’s party primaries Member of Parliament election guidelines 2020 and also inconsistent with the spirit of Multiparty system in Uganda.

‘’That the 2nd respondent failed to take into account the dual party membership of the 1st respondent in nominating her and the same was done in bad faith as against the applicants. That unless this application is granted by this Hon. Court, there is an imminent threat of the 1st Respondent being nominated by the Independent Electoral Commission of Uganda as the National Resistance Movement flag bearer for Rubaga North Constituency at the detriment of the applicants. That therefore it is in the interest of justice and fairness for this Honorable Court to grant this application with all the reliefs hereby sought’’, added the petitioners.

Another letter which Red pepper has seen dated 1st September 2020, addressed to the Chairperson, NRM Electoral Commission, titled ‘PETITION AGAINST LOOMJING CANDIDATURE OF HON.BETI OLIVE KAMYA’ from M/S Bumpenje & Co. Advocates, the applicants want to be availed wi9th a copy of Betty Kamya’s Nomination forms as of 14th August 2020 for further action as the same are believed to be public documents within the provisions of Access to Information Act. Efforts to get Hon. Beti Kamya was futile by press time.

Kamya was a candidate in the 2011 Ugandan presidential elections, coming in fifth with 52,782 votes.

On 6 June 2016, she was named as the new Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority in the new Cabinet announced that day. In a cabinet reshuffle on 14 December 2019, she was named the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, switching dockets with Betty Amongi, who took over at Kampala Capital City Authority.