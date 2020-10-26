October 27, 2020

JUST IN: Pastor Yiga Dead

October 27, 2020

Kampala – Reports reaching this site indicate that Pastor Augustine Yiga of the Revival Church in Kawaala, commonly known as “Abizaayo” has passed on.

Earlier, media reports revealed that the controversial pastor had been admitted at Nsambya Hospital following liver complications where he has been hospitalised since the beginning of the month.

However a family member said Yiga had just been put on oxygen and is not dead.

Other medical sources at Nsambya hospital said Yiga is “clinically dead” which, according to internet sources, is a medical term for cessation of blood circulation and breathing.

The controversial pastor was early this year briefly detained for questioning the existence of Covid-19 in some statements he made on national t?.

Yiga is the proprietor of ABS TV.

