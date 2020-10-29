KENYA: Three-judge bench Shoves 23 amendments passed up National Assembly’s Throat

Kenya’s National Assembly in a previous sitting

AGENCIES | Nairobi, Kenya – A three-judge bench has nullified 23 amendments that were passed by the National Assembly without the involvement of Senate.

The judges, while giving the ruling on Thursday, declared the action as unconstitutional, null and void.

Among the bills include the Public Trustee (Amendment) Act, Building Surveyors Act 2018, Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, as well as the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act 2018.

Others are the Equalisation Fund Appropriation Act 2018, the Sacco Societies (Amendments) 2018, National Youth Service Act, the Sports (Amendment) Act and the National Cohesion (Amendment) Act.

Senate moved to court against the National Assembly challenging the laws passed without their involvement arguing that a number of them relate to counties and the devolution process hence they should have been involved.

The judges further noted both Houses of Parliament should be involved in any bill that touches on counties.