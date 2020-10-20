LUWERO: Two UPDF soldiers Remanded over Murdered Farmer

L-R: Richard Ssekitoleko, UPDF soldiers Jackson Apiku and Sadiq Olobo in the dock at the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala on October 19, 2020.

Luwero – The army court has deferred the hearing of a case in which two soldiers and a civilian are charged with the murder of a farmer at Tweyanze Village, Luweero District.

Pt Sadiq Olobo attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC) Entebbe, Pt Jackson Apiku attached to the UPDF Air force Defence Division at Nakasongola base and Mr Richard Ssebina Ssekitoleko, a resident of Buyuki Village, Katikamu Sub County in Luweero District appeared before General Court Martial Chairperson Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti in Makindye, Kampala for plea taking on Monday.

According to court documents, at about 10:10 pm on August 28, 2020, at Tweyanze Village in Katikamu Sub County, Pt Olobo, Pt Apiku together with Ssekitoleko killed Musa Katinda Bisaso, 45 contrary to Section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act. However, they denied the charges before they were remanded.

Gen Gutti remanded Olobo and Apiku to Makindye Military Police Quarter Guard Cells while Ssekitoleko was remanded to Kitalya Government Prison until November 8 when hearing of the case is expected to commence.

Local leaders and residents in an earlier interview with the our Reporter alleged that Katinda’s family had a long-standing dispute over a two-and- half-acre piece of land that their late father left behind.

The dispute, according to the area Local Council Defence Secretary, Mr Rashid Kabaale, had greatly divided the family.

Katinda was shot dead near his house the fateful night.

“When he opened the door to go out of the house, he was shot. We heard the gunshots but could not come out of our respective houses. It was terrifying when we finally reached out to find out what had happened. Bisaso was lying in a pool of blood and fighting for his life. He breathed his last as we struggled to rush him to the nearby hospital,” he added.

Police said the assailants did not take any of their victim’s property, apart from his cellphone.

The police investigations team, among other things, used the cellphone to track the suspects.