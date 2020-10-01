Meet Nancy Kitaka, UK Based Ugandan Behind ‘Pads for All Campaign’

BIG HEARTED Nancy Kitaka who has Partnered with Holic Pads to Save Girls

Kampala – With schools back for Candidates and finalists while other girls are locked up at home due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Nancy Kitaka the United Kingdom Based Ugandan in Partnership with Holic Pads have devotedly launched a momentous sanitary pad drive dubbed ‘Pads for All Campaign’ for teenage girls, so they don’t miss out on invaluable school time.

It is easy to take things like sanitary pads for granted, but for many girls this basic need still remains a luxury and reports have found that teenage that underprivileged girls can miss up to 50 days of school per year due to lack of access to adequate feminine hygiene products in Uganda.

Working in partnership with Holic pads Ltd Uganda, Nancy is mobilizing funds to donate reusable pads to females to use for a period of one year in the rural areas of Uganda. The sanitary towels donated will be distributed in Jinja, Busoga, Eastern Uganda

‘’Poor standards of living and low levels of income in the deprived areas have made pads and sanitary towels unaffordable hence leading to increased illnesses due to poor hygiene during the menstruation period. We also hope in the very near future to work with the local tailors to teach young girls on how to make their own sanitary pads’’, said Nancy.

Mother of two boys, Kitaka a surgical nurse by profession working in the United Kingdom is the winner of African Women in Europe Humanitarian Achievers Award.

She is a Registered Member of Amnesty International, Health Activists, independent community worker TV, Radio and Events Host.

Nancy, the outspoken women activists revealed that in the near future she intends to works towards projects like basic education for children, healthcare, intervention and awareness programmes to ensure that girl children know it is okay to be a woman and to have a menstrual cycle.

Born in Jinja Eastern Uganda, Nancy has been living in the United Kingdom since the early 2000 where she progressed academically, socially and has become one of the well-recognized Ugandan philanthropists living in the UK.

Before leaving for UK, in the late 1990’s Nancy featured in two of the Nile breweries advertisements, Modeled for Sylvia Owori fashion cloth line and was also one of the Red Rat dancers at his only show in Uganda.

Some of the many shows she has hosted include; European Awards Sweden 2019, Rude Boy (Ex P Square) 2018 Washington, Abryanz Fashion & Style Awards 2018 Uganda, Dr. Jose chameleon European tour 2017 Paris, Denmark & London ,P Square American Tour 2017 Las Vegas ,Diamond Platinum 2015, 2016, Los Angeles & London, Home To Africa Feast Denmark 2017, 2018, 2019.

Others are ; Alikiba 2016 London, Eric Omomnd 2016 London, Face of Kenya 2013 Los Angeles, Belgium, Germany, Paris, London ,Julian Kanyomozi 2015, 2017 New York City, Las Vegas & London. Sheeba Karungi 2014, 2015 2017 Las Vegas & London, Radio & Weasel all London Shows since 2009 ,Winnie Nuwagi Los Angeles 2016, The Mighty Ebonies 2014, 2016 London tour, Eddy Kenzo 2015, 2016 New York, London, The Mighty Afrigo band 2016, 2017, 2018 London tour, Bobie Wine Black & White Parties UGANDA 2017 and Geo Steady 2017, 2018 Las Vegas, Washington Dc, London

With a BSC in adult nursing, working within the sexual health unit, Nancy used her skills and knowledge to create awareness about HIV/AIDS/HEP C in the community.

This led to her recognition and winning an award as a Humanitarian at Africa Women In Europe Awards Ceremony 2015 in Geneva Switzerland. Nancy continues with her humanitarian work and is now an ambassador of the Diaspora International hospital and Woman of Africa Uganda.

She has been branded as the best female international Host/Compare/Mc who has left audiences mesmerized with her velvet voice, level of talent, and show delivery. As a television presenter, she has worked with Ben Television London presenting the program Uganda Alive and currently freelancing with Uganda Vision London, Urban TV Uganda, and NBS Television Uganda.

On live audiences, Nancy has chief hosted most of the African Prominent Musician’s shows in the diaspora. She has been the main and regular host of the Ugandan Convention UK, Uganda North America Association (UNAA CAUSES), Home to Africa Festival Denmark, Face of Kenya International, and Black &White Parties Sweden for the last 5 years.