MTN Rewards Football fans in “Samba Ne MTN Mu’Ntabwe” challenge

MTN’s Barbara Kiwanuka hands over a dummy cheque to the winner

Kampala – Rajab Mulindwa, a KCCA football fan, beat several others to emerge as the first winner in the MTN’s new football fan challenge dubbed ‘Samba ne MTN Muntabwe.’

Samba ne MTN Muntabwe is an exciting new challenge organised by MTN Uganda, the official broadcast partner of the StarTimes Uganda Premier league (SUPL) in partnership with Sanyuka TV to keep football ‘fever’ alive in anticipation of the new StarTimes Uganda Premier league that was interrupted by COVID 19. The new season is expected to start soon.

The challenge seeks to tap into club passions as the participants take on each other in skills display that includes physical dribbles, shot on goal from the 18-yard area and from the centre of the field, penalty shoot outs with participants switching roles as goalkeeper and striker.

Other challenges including dribble through cones and shoot on target, fastest dribble, most juggles under two minutes, spinning and then shooting on target and a special segment where a StarTimes Premier League layer challenges the players with a trick.

Rajab garnered the highest points in the challenge earning him UGX 400,000. He was followed closely by Shafiq Lumala a supporter of Wakiso Giants FC who walked away with UGX 300,000. Derrick Owor a supporter of KCCA FC and Jimmy Kizza a supporter of Bull FC tied on points for 4th place and each walking away with UGX 100, 000. All winners were also awarded 3GB of data and other MTN goodies.

The four weeks challenge is broadcast on Sanyuka TV every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Soccer fans can also follow updates on the challenge via the social media pages of MTN Uganda @MTNUG and Sanyuka.

To take part in the challenge, interested participants will be required to record a short video of them doing freestyle football. The video should include the participant name, the club they support in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and then go ahead with the football dribble trick. Sanyuka TV will contact participants with consideration of equal representation of the StarTimes Uganda Premier league clubs.