MTN Uganda Launches 3-in-1 Business Solution for Enterprise customers

Kampala, Uganda – Teleco giants, MTN Uganda under its enterprise arm of MTN Business has, on Thursday, October 29, launched a first of its kind 3-in-1 offer for businesses in Uganda.

The offer is designed to help businesses get more out of their operations with more control for business owners while allowing them to concentrate on growing their business.

The three in one offer encompasses Voice, Internet, and MoMo for business, making it easy for enterprise customers to run their business operations effectively with the same seamless experience that MTN as a corporate entity has come to be known for.

As part of the deal, business customers signing up for the offer will receive free service installation on fixed voice, discounted transaction fees on MoMo for Business, as well as free installation, free subscription for the first month, discounts on monthly subscription fees plus free domain registration and hosting for a year for the internet solutions.

Ibrahim Ssenyonga, the MTN Business General Manager said, “Many times businesses think using multiple providers gives them more reliability and lower costs. Instead, managing multiple providers gives you a headache.”

“At MTN, we believe that it’s better to find a provider who has all the coverage and solutions you need, can be your single point of contact and you can take advantage of economies of scale for not just better pricing, but more efficient delivery as well,” Ssenyonga said.

Ssenyonga went on to explain that the recent changes with COVID19 have taught business owners that more people are going to be transacting online including making orders and payments making it even more imperative that the business community adapts to the new normal.

“COVID19 has changed the way people do things. Businesses that have quickly adopted remote ways of working stand a good chance of survival as more people seek convenience that comes with online trading. This new offer is therefore part of MTN’s wider scheme to further consolidate its effort at supporting and enabling SMEs and the business community in Uganda in general,” he said.

Ssenyonga further explained that because Uganda is one of the most entrepreneurial nations in the world, MTN considers it a duty to support this spirit. “MTN continues to inspire and enable the growth of our business customers in Uganda through integrated telecommunications solutions that ensure efficiency and productivity.”

“Under MTN Business, MTN Uganda has always embraced technology to create innovative solutions that allow our customers to focus on their core business as we enable their technology and communication needs. This is just another way we show our commitment towards this,” Ssenyonga said.