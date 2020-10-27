Museveni, 3 others Verified ahead of Presidential Nominations Day

The electoral commission has verified signature seconding President Museveni’s presidential candidature.

Kampala – The Electoral Commission has verified and cleared the signatures from supporters of four aspiring candidates for the 2021 Presidential Elections.

They are Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (NRM), Mwesigye Fred (Independent), Tumukunde Henry Kakurugu (Independent) and Nancy Kalembe Linda (Independent).

Ugandan electoral laws stipulate that a Presidential candidate’s nomination should be supported by not less than one hundred (100) persons who are registered voters, from each of at least ninety-eight (98) districts.

CLEARED: Mwesigye Fred (Independent)

The Commission is still verifying the supporters of 18 other aspiring candidates.

Cleared: Presidential hopeful Henry Tumukunde

The Presidential aspirants who have attained verified supporters from at least 98 Districts/Cities shall be issued with a certificate of compliance which they will present to the Returning Officer on nomination day.

The nomination of Presidential Candidates shall be conducted on Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd November 2020, at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds.

Pending Clearance: NUP Party President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine (FILE PHOTO)

Among the 18 candidates still under verification is Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph (Independent), Amuriat Oboi Patrick (Forum for Democratic Change – FDC), Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert (National Unity Platform – NUP) and Mugisha Muntu Gregg (Alliance for National Transformation – ANT)

Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga (2nd right) and Paul Mwiru (2nd left) have been unveiled in Mugisha Muntu’s ANT on Tuesday July 7.