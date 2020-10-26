October 26, 2020

OWANA @ WAR: Unprecedented, Very Dangerous

October 26, 2020 REDPEPPER Editorial

Ugandan Veteran journalist, Tony Owana. (FILE PHOTO)

In an unprecedented and very dangerous development, a respected institution has condemned a police officer even before he is charged, tried and convicted.

Through its Prime Minister, Bunyoro Kitara rejected the deployment of a police officer connected with the unfortunate incident in Mityana, for which Uganda Police continues to apologise.

am one of the few journalists who insisted on giving H.E. Gen. Matayo Bitamazire Kyaligonza chance to be heard following a fracas with a traffic policewoman.

Now I humbly ask Omuhiikirwa Byakutaga; “How would Bunyoro have felt if Burundi had rejected Hon Gen Kyaligonza as our ambassador and gone on to describe him in the terms Owek Byakutaga used against a police officer UNHEARD?

I predict some more apologies in the near future….for God and my Uganda.

About Post Author

REDPEPPER Editorial

editor

https://redpepper.co.ug/

See author's posts

Tags: ,

More Stories

FARUK KIRUNDA: Why NRM Critic Jackson Mutumba Got It Wrong

October 26, 2020 REDPEPPER Editorial

Draft Report on Uganda’s 4th Industrial Revolution Strategy Released

October 26, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Contractors Lobby for More Funds as UGX23Bn Kabale Market Risks Stalling

October 24, 2020 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks