ROAD TO 2021: Parliamentary Nominations Start Notch higher in Kabale, Rubanda

Parliamentary hopefuls of Rubanda and Kabale share a light moment after nominations Thursday, October 15

Kabale/Rubanda – Nominations for members of Parliament have kicked off on Thursday morning October 15, in Kabale.

State minister for planning David Bahati was the first to be nominated as MP candidate for Ndorwa County west ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Bahati who is seeking for his forth term as member of parliement was declared duly nominated by the kabale distrcit returning officer Ahamed Musisi Nadduli at 9.10am

“I Ahamed Nadduli Musisi being returning officer for kabale district pursuant of parliament act 2005 as amended declare David bahati duly nominated as candidate for Ndorwa county west in kabale “.

After being nominated Bahati while addressing the press he said that what is being exercised is the democracy that was ushered in by the liberation revolution led by president museveni who went to the bush and says that ugandans have been exercising their right for electing their leaders for the last 30 years.

Bahati revealed that NRM has built a firm foundation and transformed the country.

“In Kabale, every sub-county now has a secondary school, health centre roads have been constructed. We have improved house hold income in Ndorwa west by providing hoes to each household as well seeds to grow like Irish potatoes,” Hon. Bahati revealed.

“As the NRM government, we have transformed the county as That’s why in the NRM primaries we managed to get over 90 percent in ndorwa west all being by the grace of God as I ask the people of Ndorwa west to do the same in January for continuity,” said Bahati.

He says that in the next term the main agenda is social-economic transformation like the provision of two ferries on lake bunyonyi, the construction of the tourism roads like the Kabale Bunyonyi road.

Wilfred Niwagaba the shadow attorney General was nominated for Ndorwa East MP seat on an independent ticket after nomination said he is to fight for human rights ,better service delivery and land evictuons that are so rampant.

Others nominated are Henry Kyarimpa Kiviri, and Bob Rubasha on independent Ticket for kabale municplaity , Viola Nahabwe of UPC for kabale municplaity ,Susan Natukunda Tindyebwa of FDC for kabale district woman MP, Simpson Mpirirwe independent and Godfrey Nzaana of FDC for Ndorwa west.

In Rubanda district, Achilles Byaruhanga was nominated for Rubanda East on independent, Moses Nwongyera Kamuntu for Rubanda West on independent, Eng. Denis Sabiti Bamwoya for Rubanda County west on NRM ticket, Kenneth Jogo Biryabareema, the Rubanda LC5 boss, for Rubanda East on independent Ticket, Evelyn Kikafunda for Rubanda woman MP, Henry Musasizi for Rubanda east on NRM ticket.