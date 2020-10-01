PICTORIAL: Ruparelia Foundation Donates Over 240 hampers to Children at Mulago

Naiya Ruparelia shares a light moment with one of the children at Mulago Hospital

Mulago – Ruparelia Foundation has on Thursday, October 1, donated 240 hampers for children at the pediatric ward in Mulago hospital

The hampers were handed over to the children by Naiya Ruparelia, the Ruparelia Foundation trustee.

Naiya revealed that the donation activity was done to put a smile “on these children’s face”.

“They are very strong children, it’s amazing and some are really strongly fighting for their lives,” said Naiya

Naiya also noted that the foundation has been carrying out this activity quarterly.

She also revealed that the foundation looks to do the activity monthly once and more donations from their partners

She revealed the Ruparelia Foundation will drive to visit different hospitals across the country.