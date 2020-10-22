Teenager Stuns Opponent, wins Kanungu Youth chair

Believe Niwagaba in black suit with Ambrose who he defeated

Kanungu – A 19 years old Belive Niwagaba on Monday stunned political bigwigs in Kanungu District after he was elected as the Kanungu district youth chairperson defating NRMs Ambrose Turyakira.

The Kanungu District Youth Council tight race were held on Monday October 19th 2020 at the Electoral Commission Offices in Kanungu Town.

Niwagaba emerged a winner in a two man race where he defeated Ambrose Turyakira by getting 29 votes compared to 18 votes.

Niwagaba contested on the Independent ticket while Turyakira was favorite National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer at the youth elections.

It was only the post of the chairman that was contested and the rest were unopposed and were taken by NRM.

Believe Niwagaba from Kanyantorogo Sub County who won the hotly contested Kanungu District Youth Council ChairmanshipThe Vice Chairpersons was Amumpeire Patience from Katete Sub County and the Secretary for Female Affairs is Kyasiimire Penpal from Rugyeyo Sub County.

Others include Tunezerwe Allan from Nyanga Sub County is the Secretary for Students Affairs and Arinaitwe Judith from Kihihi Sub County is the Secretary for Publicity, while Sunday Adonis from Butogota Town Council is the Secretary for Labour Affairs and Promise Precious from Kinaaba Sub County is the Secretary for Culture and Sports.