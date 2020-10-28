VIDEO: Massive Turnout As Tanzanians Decide in General Elections

Incumbent President Magufuli and leading opposition candidate, Tundu ALissu

.

Arusha/Dar es Salaam – Tanzania has on Wednesday, October 28, entered in polls with the national voting for the president of their choice, Members of Parliament and councillors.

A big turnout at polling stations was registered as voters from different parts of the country appeared to exercise their constitutional right to vote for their leaders who will represent them for the next five years.



Different eligible voters lined up in long queues but proper preparations made by Electoral Commission (NEC) officials simplified the process regardless of age and disabilities of those who turned out to vote.

Meanwhile, Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr. John Mongella has participated in the voting exercise at Kiseke-PPF polling station around 7.00 am as he urged Mwanza residents to maintain peace and tranquillity.

In Kagera voting in almost all the polling stations is being conducted in a peaceful environment, according to Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig Gen Marco

Gaguti.

Mr Gaguti told the Tanzanian local daily, The Daily News that he cast his vote at Airport polling station before proceeding to make on-spot visits at several polling stations.