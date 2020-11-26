Act Your Word! NRM Deputy SG Todwong ‘Stings’ Bobi Wine on Provocation of Security, Inciting Violence

National Resistance Movement (NRM) Deputy Secretary-General (SG) Richard Todwong and NUP Party Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine

Kumi – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Deputy Secretary-General (SG) Richard Todwong has slammed the Opposition for defying COVID19 guidelines they appended their signatures to and inciting violence.

Last week, NUP Party Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was arrested by Uganda Police in Luuka district in violation of the COVID-19 SOPs.

The arrest of Kyagulanyi sparked sporadic riots and protests that rocked Kampala, Masaka, Iganga, among others. The altercations between the protestors and security lead to some deaths and several injured as city riots entered the second day.

While speaking to our Reporter on Monday, Todwong rubbished claims that state was clamping down on the oppossion using the arm of the guidelines

Law enforcement continue to brandish NUP Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi for flouting COVID-19 guidelines and hold processions.

“Leaders should not behave like these, the ground rules were not to hold processions. The Electoral Commission called stakeholders and presidential candidates from all political party and sought their input on how to carry on with the elections,” said Todwong.

“Even the Ministry of Health was very particular that because of COVID-19, no processions and public campaigns should be held during the presidential campaigns,” Todwong sustained.

Tasked to explain the provocations, Todwong asserted that the loss of innocent lives was regrettable and unfortunate that they were exposed by their leaders.

Todwong dismissed claims that security agencies errored in handling the sporadic protests, affirming that they (security) were enforcing what was in the law.

“If you follow the sequence of events, the security forces were responding to the provocation on the ground. The first step was for them to stop the protests. Security agencies have since been directing the activities but the (crowds) were not responding the instructions,” said Todwong in defence of the action by security agencies.

Tasked to deliberate on why the President was delivering the pledges now, Todwong affirmed that governance and processes to fulfill them.

Governance is a growing concern; when the President (Yoweri Kaguta Museveni) pledges something, it is not necessarily that he will do it in one day. It is a commitment that can be fulfilled and subject to availability of resources.

He equally revealed that some of the pledges were rerouted through Government MDAs and the benefactors ought to understand how the pledge is going to be deliver.

Bugisu NRM Party elders and leaders offer their blessing to candidate Yoweri Museveni at Mbale SS Grounds on Tuesday.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nwoya County also served as minister without portfolio in charge of political mobilization, and commissioner at the Constitutional Review Commission.

NRM Presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni completed the Teso sub-region with the last address held in Kumi before proceeding to the Bugisu sub-region on Tuesday, November 24.

Museveni took time to commission a 50megawatts power substation in the Mbale Industrial Park set up to ensure steady electricity supply to the factories in the 619-acre park.