BIG MOVE! Raxio Data Centre Obtains Uptime Institute Tier III Certification

Raxio Data Centre General Manager James Byaruhanga

Kampala – Raxio Data Centre is officially the First Tier III Certified Data Centre in Uganda after receiving the Uptime Institute Tier III Certification in October, 2020.

Raxio Data Centre in Uganda is a part of the wider Raxio Group that is focused on investing in, building and operating world class Tier III data centres across Africa.

The certification was achieved following a thorough assessment and valuation by specialist teams from The Uptime Institute in the United States and the United Kingdom to ensure it meets the stringent provisions of Uptime’s Tier III Certification.

With this guarantee, Raxio Data Centre becomes one of less than fifteen (15) Tier III, privately owned, carrier-neutral data centers in Africa and the second in East Africa. The Uptime Institute’s teams evaluated all aspects of design and equipment, such as power, cooling, and fire suppression and detection.

According to Raxio Data Centre General Manager James Byaruhanga, this achievement is a turning point for Uganda and the East African region that will see the facility host Uganda Internet eXchange Point which allows networks to directly interconnect and freely exchange data traffic at a common point – making the Internet cheaper, faster, and more consistent.

“The Tier III Certification by the Uptime Institute demonstrates our ambition to achieve the highest standards, and validation that we meet global standards of modern data centers. This also demonstrates our long-term commitment to existing and future customers as we provide colocation of their data infrastructure’’,said Byraruhanga.

A Tier III data centre requires no shutdowns for equipment replacement and maintenance. A redundant delivery path for power and cooling is added to the redundant critical components of Tier II (Redundant Capacity) so that each and every component needed to support the IT processing environment can be shut down and maintained without impact on the operation and provision of services to customers.

Concurrent Maintainability across all critical subsystems is actually one of the most important driving design characteristics that many clients look out for when outsourcing their data centre needs as it also ensures full redundancy in the event of unexpected shutdowns or failures.

The Tier III certification by the Uptime Institute is a clear commitment that the Raxio Data Centre will deliver the highest level of service availability for customers who require Colocation Data Centre Services for Disaster Recovery and Cross Connect in the fast-growing ICT sector.

The Certification is of paramount importance to customers with the most demanding needs providing business critical services to customers, such as those in the financial services sector, as well as creating the conditions for international customers looking to bring next-generation services into Uganda.

Byaruhanga added that Raxio Data Centre’s facility also incorporates sustainable features developed using international engineering and operations standards to mitigate rising costs of energy while providing respect for the environment.

‘’With this combination, the company is setting the standard for premium colocation services that organizations consider for disaster recovery and business continuity to mitigate business risk management to their operations’’, he revealed.

The Raxio Group has started building its second site in Ethiopia and plans are underway to add five additional facilities over the next year.

Through its investments and hands-on approach, Raxio seeks to address the latent demand for critical data centre infrastructure that will drive digital transformation across the region, and be a foundational stone to underpin growth in the digital economy and connect Africa to the global data economy.

Upon completion Raxio Data Centre will be a centre-piece of infrastructure supporting the growth and digitalization of the Ugandan economy as it will be the first of its kind in Uganda, operating as a carrier-neutral facility, and meeting the international Tier III standard.

It will house around 400 racks and be able to provide 1.5MW of IT power to ensure the equipment housed within it operates optimally, 24/7, in a fully safe, secure and redundant environment.