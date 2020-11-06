DTB Partners with Jumia To Bring Digital Services to Customers for Black Friday Deals

(L – R) DTB MD Varghese Thambi, Jumia CMO Lliana Bjorling, Jumia PR Abaho Samantha.

Kampala – Diamond Trust Bank in a bid to effectively serve its customers while prioritizing convenience and safety, has encouraged the use of its several digital banking services.

Given the current unprecedented times, people should limit their physical interaction and rather opt for online services to avoid potential risks associated with COVID-19. The service that Diamond Trust Bank is fronting for its customers on the Jumia platform is the Digital Savings Account.

The DTB Digital Savings account is a Zero balance Savings account, with Free Gold Master Card Debit (with on-line transactions enabled) and m24/7 Mobile Banking service, an option to have all Banking services at affordable charges.

While speaking at the launch of the Jumia Black Friday, the MD Diamond Trust Bank, Mr. Varghese Thambi encouraged the general public to embrace digital banking options to avoid physical contact and do shopping online on sites like Jumia Uganda.

“Such services are convenient and accessible and I, therefore, encourage our customers to actively use the bank’s digital channels while shopping,” he said.

“Jumia Black Friday is a countrywide campaign and we at Diamond Trust Bank Uganda are offering shopping vouchers to customers that sign up and open up Digital savings accounts with us during the campaign period ending on November 30, 2020,” said the DTB MD Varghese Thambi.

This year’s Jumia Black Friday campaign set to run from 6th November – 30th November will feature discounts of up to 80% off on popular brands.

While the popular campaign is offering consumers affordable pricing on a wide assortment of products ranging from home essentials to the latest tech, it is also supporting SME’s and local vendors whose sales were greatly impacted by the COVID-19 restriction measures enacted earlier in the year.

“This year’s Black Friday campaign is different from our past campaigns. It comes at a time when a lot of our vendors are struggling to get back on their feet after being affected by COVID-19. This campaign will therefore help them to leverage the hype & excitement around Black Friday to reach more customers,” Jumia Uganda CEO Ron Kawamara said.