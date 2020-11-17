Financial Constraints flog Rukiga as Future of Bukinda COVID-19 Isolation Center Hangs in Balance

Rukiga – Authorities in Rukiga district are struggling to raise money to aid in the preparation of a health centre into an isolation area for COVID-19 patients.

As the number of COVID-19 cases and suspects grows, health authorities in Rukiga have identified Bukinda Health Centre III and intend to be turned into an isolation center.

Rukiga district which has so far registered more than 20 cases of Covid-19 and 1 death refers their Covid-19 patients to Kabale Regional Referral hospital which is currently overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients.

Kabale regional referral hospital which currently has more than 50 cases of Covid-19 in admission last week reportedly ran out of beds and vitamin C for Covid-19 patients.

Gilbert Ahumuza, the Acting Rukiga district Health Officer told our reporter that a resolution to turn Bukinda Health center III into an isolation area was reached over the weekend during a Covid-19 taskforce meeting at the district headquarters.

He said that the meeting resolved that Bukinda Health center III be turned into an isolation area where they would always admit Covid-19 patients and their contacts before they would be referred to Kabale regional hospital.

Ahumuza said that the district health department is currently to raise money to facilitate preparations and buying emergency necessities at the health facility.

He added that there is a need to train health workers at the facility on how to handle Covid-19 patients, buying food for admitted Covid-19 patients, buying specialized beds among other necessities.

Pulikeria Muhindo Mwiine the Rukiga Resident district Commissioner who also chairs the district’s Covid-19 taskforce said that they are looking forward to engaging the ministry of health on how they can be supported.

She added that the district is currently unable to raise the required amount of money to do the preparations.