Gen. Tumukunde resorts to Door-To-Door Campaign Kabale, Rubanda Amid Heavy Deployment

Independent presidential candidate Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu waves at supporters amid his campaign trail in Kigezi Sub-region

Kabale – Independent presidential candidate Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu on Wednesday, November 12, resorted to door-to-door campaigns in Kabale and Rubanda districts due to the heavy downpour and heavy security deployment .

Candidate Tumukunde, who is currently in the Kigezi region, was first blocked from entering Kisoro district on grounds that he was scheduled to be there on Tuesday after a scuffle with security personnel.

Tumukunde turned back to Rubanda, where he was expected on Wednesday according to a roadmap issued by the Electoral Commission.

However, anti-riot police officers chased away people who were walking to meet him at Murore town council playground

During the same time, it started raining heavily forcing the locals to abandon the rally , to instead seek shelter in the trading centres ir was then that Tumukunde then started walking door-to-door wooing support.

In Kabale town, Tumukunde’s rally flopped after supporters who had gathered at Kigezi High School playground in Northern division were ejected by a heavy downpour there he opted to drive through Kabale town waving at his supporters up to Karubanda in Mwanjari, southern division along the Kabale-Katuna road.

He later made a return and proceeded to Habuyonza market, Nkumbura, Nyakigugwe and Kyobugombe making stopovers to carry out door-to-door campaigns.

Tumukunde says that he opted to door-to-door campaigns because he could not fail to talk to his supporters due to rain and security’s distress.

He added that he has to use all means to woo support because the Electoral Commission gave candidates a few days within which to traverse the country.