Govt Engineer Succumbs to COVID-19 as 387 test Positive

Mulago – A consultant Engineer attached to Ministry of Local Government has succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus in the wee hours of Sunday morning November 15.

A source closed to the deceased revealed that a one, Eng. Phillip Pochan was rushed to Mulago Hospital after developing complication in breathing.

“Unfortunately I have just lost, an hour ago, a very close friend, Phillip Pichan, a consultant Engineer with Ministry of Local Government, to Covid19 at Mulago.

“Pichan slept home and was rushed to Mulago at 4am with breathing difficulty and unfortunately has just passed on!,” a source that preferred anonymity revealed.

Pichan was eulogised as a young man with a young family and children at the prime of his Engineering career!

Ministry of Health revealed that from Results of COVID-19 tests done on Friday, 13 November, 387 new cases were confirmed .

Uganda’s cumulative cases of COVID-19 are now 15,789.

Ugandans are urged to remain vigilant to observe the anti COVID19 SOPs and social distancing to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.