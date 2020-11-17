Kabale Hospital Suspends Non-Emergency Admission, To handle COVID-19 cases

Kabale university vice-chancellor Prof Joy Kwesiga in red kitenge and Kabale hospital director Dr Sophie Namasopo touring the ICU early this year.

Kabale – Kabale district Taskforce has suspended all non-emergency admissions at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Kabale regional referral Hospital administration made the announcement Tuesday, November 27, after the coronavirus treatment unit at the hospital was filled to the capacity by patients.

Darius Nandinda, the head of the Covid-19 task force in Kabale district said they extended the treatment unit to the medical ward at the hospital.

“Consequently, with effect from Wednesday 18th November 2020, all new incoming patients with other medical conditions will be admitted at Kamukira health centre IV in southern division Kabale municipality” Nandinda said.

The Kabale hospital administration, district health office and Kabale municipality officials have thence advised the general public to prefer lower health centers in Kigezi region, and only leave Kabale hospital for emergencies.

“Our people should choose lower health centres to decongest the hospital. Only serious emergencies should come at the hospital,” Nandinda said.

Nandinda further appealed to the public who may have came in contact with any confirmed patient to volunteer and report to surveillance and psychological teams at Kabale hospital or Kabale DHO’s office for further guidance.

Dr Sophie Namasope, the Kabale Regional Referral Hospital speaking to our reporter said the hospital currently has in their admission sixty Covid-19 patients.