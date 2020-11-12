WEST NILE: Museveni Discusses Party Ideology, Urges Arua NRM Leaders to Shun Sectarian Politics

NRM Presidential Candidate Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni addresses Party leaders

Arua | Red Pepper Digital – National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential Candidate, Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni has urged and cautioned leaders to desist from Sectarian politics and focus on priorities.

Candidate Museveni told leaders to shan politics of sectarianism and instead promote politics of development based on human needs.

Museveni castigated leaders who would emphasize politics of identity-based on tribe or ethnicity, religion and gender citing that it’s the very reason as to why Africa is still backward while other people are going to the Moon.

“The biggest problem of Africa is identity politics, leaders should preach unity and development other than dwelling on someone’s religion or tribe. The past governments collapsed because of this mentality of sectarian politics,” Museveni said while drawing catchphrases from the local Lugbara dialect connecting with his audience.

He made the remarks while addressing NRM Party Leaders in Arua at a scientific engagement at Muni University.

Using the Lugbara word “opendu” which denotes sectarianism, Museveni elaborated that sectarianism had hindered Uganda from building stable politics while referring to his prior commitment in the 1960s to eliminate the vice.

“The NRM has since broken the walls of sectarian politics. We have built a strong Army which bears a national character. We also started sending a message of peace to our investors including the departed Asians encouraging them to return and develop Uganda. They soon realized that we are a government which respects private property,” Museveni said as he focused his message to the party leaders on ideology.

NRM Presidential Candidate Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni arrives in Arua City amid standing ovation by locals on Thursday, November 12. (PPU PHOTO)

He added: “We invited back the Asians to repossess their property and re-start businesses and today you can see what these investors have done. Uganda today has over 5,000 factories creating over 700,000 jobs to the locals and solving the problem of shortage of essential commodities including sugar, soap, beer.”

Besides the factories which are employing more Ugandans than the public sector (480,000), Museveni said that investments in the service sector has created 1,300,000 jobs, ICT 300,000 jobs.

“We need more factories to employ more of young people, and most importantly, the nature of industrial development shall influence our education and skills development. “Employers will need people who are more skilled to work in factories, hotels, among others.”

According to Museveni, private sector development has enhanced Uganda’s tax revenue from UGX5billion in 1986 to UGX21trillion today.

He also explained that his government has prioritized expenditure on roads and energy. The roads budget now stands at Shs 6trillion and that of energy is at Shs 3trillion.

Museveni also said that the government is going to put more money on “Emyooga” initiative with set to receive each constituency is receiving Shs 560million for myooga.

The Emyooga programme is a presidential initiative on wealth and job creation. The programme targets Ugandans, especially in the informal sector who come together in form of savings and credit cooperative societies

These include bodaboda riders, taxi drivers, restaurants, welders, market vendors, women entrepreneurs, youth leaders, people with disabilities, journalists, performing artists, veterans, fishermen, private teachers and elected leaders.

