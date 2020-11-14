MTN, FOSABU Members Donate to OPM masks worth 100Million

Prime Minister, Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda received the masks from FOSABU

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Teleco giants, MTN Uganda through the MTN Foundation under its Y’ello Hope initiative has, together with other FOSABU (Forum for South Africa Business in Uganda) companies supported the Office of the Prime Minister with a donation of masks worth 100,000,000Ugx (One hundred million shillings) as the country intensifies its fight against the deadly coronavirus.

This initiative comes at a time when Uganda’s covid cases and deaths are on a steady rise. As at yesterday, the country had registered 14,704 cases of covid with 133 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health Website, with both statistics increasing daily.

The mask donation efforts were championed by H.E. Prof. Major-General (rtd) Lekoa Solly Mollo, the chairman of FOSABU who is also the South African High commissioner to Uganda. The other Companies that contributed to the donation include ESCOM, Stanbic, ABSA, Multichoice and ENS among others.

While handing over the masks to Uganda’s Prime Minister, Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda at a press conference held at Prime Minister’s Office in Kampala this afternoon, Mollo hailed the Government of Uganda for the spirited fight that it has put up against the deadly virus.

“We are delighted that the Government and the people of Uganda have put up a formidable fight against Covid 19. Therefore as a business community working in Uganda, it is our wish to extend our humble support to the people of Uganda at large to ensure that more people get the much-needed protection against the virus,” Mollo said.

Speaking at the press conference, Wim Vanhelleputte the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer highlighted the commitment of MTN and FOSABU companies to complementing government efforts in the fight against Corona virus.

“As MTN, we have been urging everyone to wear their mask correctly because in these unprecedented times, a mask is the most important shield between life and death. On behalf of FOSABU, we are delighted to be part of this fight by extending masks to more people to ensure their safety,” Vanhelleputte said.

The Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda (C) shares his remarks while receiving the masks worth UGX100million from FOSABU

Rugunda expressed his gratitude towards FOSABU for reaching out to the many Ugandans who are at risk of contracting the deadly virus due to the lack of masks.

“On behalf of the Government of Uganda, allow me express my heartfelt gratitude towards our partners from FOSABU. Thank you for being dependable partners and for reaching out to complement the government’s efforts in the fight against this deadly virus. These masks will go a long way in saving many lives,” Rugunda said.

FOSABU is composed of various entities with South African parentage. MTN, being one of those, is an active member and has been at the forefront of the various activities of the forum.

FOSABU’s aim is to position South African Business as major economic, social and cultural players in Uganda and to demonstrate the commitment of its members, to harness the opportunities that there might be between Uganda and South Africa.