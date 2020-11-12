Museveni To Meet Arua NRM Party Leaders as ‘Scientific’ Presidential Campaigns Enter Day 4

NRM Presidential Candidate Museveni addresses Acholi NRM leaders

Arua | RED PEPPER DIGITAL – As Presidential campaigns head into day 4, NRM Candidate President Yoweri Museveni will on Thursday morning November 12 be in Arua.

Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) is part of the 11 candidates who have been cleared by the national Electoral Commission to scout for votes, ahead of the January 2021 presidential elections.

Candidate Museveni is set to meet Arua NRM Party leaders at 11 O’clock to discuss the manifesto and pave way for party ideology as he spreads wings across the West Nile region.

He will later Thursday evening feature on radio address to be programmed in Lugbara for the greater masses of the West Nile Region starting at 7pm.

NRM Presidential Candidate Museveni Meets NRM leaders at Olili Primary School, in Akere Division Sub County, Apac District

This will be the second return of the Museveni to the same district, within just a couple of weeks.

He was in Arua, on a five-day journey, in which he unveiled major projects in Acholi and West Nile sub-regions, including the breaking of the ground ceremony for the 132KV transmission line.

He also commissioned the Arua value-addition factory on top of an 8MW thermal power plant by Electro-Maxx.

Museveni was in the Lango Sub-region visiting Lira on Tuesday before heading to Apac Wednesday.

“On my second day of campaigns in Lango sub-region, I Interacted with NRM party leaders in Apac District,” said Museveni.

He added: “We decided not to conduct mass rallies nor hold processions in these campaigns because it would put the public at risk in light of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.”

Also Read

Red Pepper Digital will be sharing updates and insights from the deliberations from the NRM Party leaders as info comes in.

Keep it #RedPepper