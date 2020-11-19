VIDEO: Museveni Fires Shots at Amama Mbabazi, Recaps ex-PM Voter Bribery Snubbing NRM Youths’ UGX5M Cash Proposal

National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential Candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Kitgum – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential Candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has urged the youth leaders in Kitgum to be entrepreneurial and desist from free hand-outs.

Museveni made the remarks while addressing East Acholi in Kitgum (representing Kitgum, Pader, Agago and Lamwo) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 as he embarked on the second week of the trail.

Led their Chairperson, Emmanuel Lapyem, youths sought to present a proposal to Museveni in quest of a UGX5M each capitalization fund to kick start their projects.

“As youth, you have to do something to bring some income into your household – for instance poultry farming; those enterprises he talked about, and many do not have the capacity to start off,” Lapyem said.

“We have seen him (Museveni) offer a hand on other parts of the court, a group of youth leaders decided to present a proposal for financial help of UGX5M each to be able to start such enterprises,” affirmed Lapyem.

Museveni quashed the youths’ proposal affirming that it was unethical to dish-out money – only to the leaders – during the campaigns.

“Even if I was to give you the money; that would be a big problem. The electorate will take it as a bribe – only for the leaders, and the followers will say those (leaders) are eating alone,” submitted Museveni labelling the act as a landmine.

Museveni urged the youths to partake the opportunities presented by the Emyooga Initiative that will take the youths, leaders and omuntu w’awansi.

“There is money that is coming through the Emyooga programme that also includes a special package for elected youth leaders – like you. You can borrow, use and pay back,” Museveni said.

He also ‘fired shots’ at former presidential candidate and Prime Minister, Amama Mbabazi, citing that he bribed youth leaders

When I got the information, I told their followers that they had received money; and that is how I finished Mbabazi. I know the Opposition is doing so,” said Museveni offering a snippet into how he amputated the Go-Forward candidate’s strategy.

The President commended the people of Acholi for developing the region, recollecting that Kitgum has changed tremendously as new buildings, hotels, tarmac roads, shops and other infrastructure have sprung up since he first visited the District in 1979.

“When I first came to Kitgum in 1979, there was only one small hotel called Hilltop which was government-owned plus some corrugated iron-roofed buildings belonging to Asians. Today I am happy to see a modern Kitgum Town with nice hotels belonging to private individuals, and modern shops built by locals,” Museveni said as

Museveni took a moment to narrate the history of turbulence occasioned by the past regimes including how the NRA/UPDF defeated the LRA and other rebel groups which had destabilised the region for too long.

The President, who peppered his speech with Luo dialect attracting wild cheers from the crowd, said that the NRM embarked on building a strong foundation for the country’s socio-economic transformation by restoring peace, breaking down the walls of sectarianism or identity politics, while emphasizing unity and the right ideology.

“How did the NRM manage to bring stability when there was instability for all these years? We chose to be different from the other groups by doing things differently. For us in NRM we don’t ask what tribe you are or which religion are you, but we mostly consider your usefulness. This is the message you should preach to the people,” Museveni explained.

He added: “We haven’t experienced a scenario where a UPDF officer kills another soldier because of tribe or religion as was the case in the previous regimes. Our Army has been well-established on sound ideology, we only shoot in one direction for national interest.”

Museveni has on Wednesday morning (November 18) arrived in Karamoja sub-region where he will have his first ‘scientific’ meeting in Moroto District with NRM leaders and flag-bearers.

The presidential candidate will later in the afternoon engage the NRM youths at 3 O’clock ahead of his evening televised address that will be equally be aired on radio in Akarimojong.

