NBS Tv’s Lwanga Excited Over MAMA Awards Launch Slot

MTV Africa has officially confirmed that Uganda will be hosting the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) in February 2021.

On related development, Entertainment personality and TV host Douglas Lwanga is on cloud after he hosted inaugural MAMA awards launch on Wednesday afternoon at Mestil Hotel, Nsambya.

Asked how he got selected to host these awards, the smitten Lwanga simply said he got a call informing him that he had been chosen to host the MAMA Awards unveil and that “the call blew him away.”

“It’s a big opportunity because the event was streamed worldwide on MTV and other Viacom network. It is a dream of all television personalities to work with MTV.”

Uganda is the latest African country to host the prestigious awards after Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya.

The MAMAs are usually hosted by international celebrities but Lwanga hopes he can be selected as one of the hosts for the February 20, 2021.

Lwanga was looking dashing in an Abryanz striped suit collection.