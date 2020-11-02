Museveni Nominated, Gen. Tumukunde in Queue as NRM Launches Manifesto Monday Afternoon

Kampala – Candidate Yoweri Museveni has been nominated to run as a presidential candidate in the 2021 elections on the National Resistance Movement ticket.

Incumbent President Museveni arrived at the Kyambogo Sports Ground for his nomination in the company of his seconders.

Electoral Commission officials have continuously urged the presidential candidates to observe the SOPs set or risk disqualification.

In reference to the schedule set by the Electoral Commission, candidate Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde is set to be nominated at 12;30pm

In a brief engagement with the press, presidential hopeful, Tumukunde urged voters to vote wisely and have faith referring to his slogan, “Kisoboka’.

Presidential hopeful, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde

“People threaten things, I can do things. We want to show Ugandans that it is possible – Kisoboka. If we were allowed to hold a procession, you’d see what am talking about,” said presidential hopeful, Tumukunde.

He added: “it is possible, Kisoboka. Alhamdulillah!”

The NRM is set to unveil their new manifesto under the theme ‘Securing the Future;

