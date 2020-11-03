NUP’s Bobi Wine Nominated as FDC’s Patrick Amuriat is Whisked Away to Kyambogo

Kampala — National Unity Platform (NUP) flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi real Bobi Wine has been nominated to compete in 2021 presidential elections after fulfilling the nomination requirements.

At 10:43 am Tuesday, November 3, flanked by his wife and other party seconders including Members of Parliament allowed at the presidential nomination venue, Bobi Wine arrived at Kyambogo Cricket grounds amid security.

On streets and roads leading to the nomination grounds, songs of praise for Bobi Wine blared through speakers and were danced to by his supporters, wearing yellow T-shirts. Some of his supporters in red T-shirts and barretts were dispersed with teargas by security forces.

NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi flanked by wife and party officials arrive at Kyambogo Sports Grounds ahead of his nomination on Tuesday November 3.

After going through his documents for verification and reading him the electoral rules, Electoral Commission Chairman Simon Byabakama declared Bobi Wine a candidate for the forthcoming elections.

“I Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon being the returning officer for the nomination Presidential candidates, hereby declare that Robert Kyagulanyi, a duly nominated candidate, in respect of the Presidential elections 2021,” he said.

There was a wave of clashing between Police and FDC Party supporters as they made way to party headquarters for prayers ahead of their flagbearer’s nomination.

FDC’s Patrick Amuriat

In one of the altercation, FDC Party flagbearers, Patrick Amuriat was arrested and whisked away in a standby Police saloon car.

Barely moments after Robert Kyagulanyi’s nomination, shoe-less Amuriat was delivered at Kyambogo Sports Grounds ahead of his nomination proceedings and verification by the Electoral Commission.

On Monday, President Yoweri Museveni was the first to be nominated and warned that any opponents who destabilize the country will be dealt with.

He said: “I hear there are people who want to disorganize and act foolishly. He said I want to assure you that no one will bring disorganization here, and whoever does so will regret it. Because we don’t joke. NRM fought to bring peace in this country…. I am not holding a gun now, but no one has stronger military power than us, but we don’t scare people”.

Museveni is expected to face about nine challengers for the presidency including Bobi Wine who has become a popular figure among the youth in a country where the median age is less than 16.

Since becoming an MP in 2017, he has been routinely arrested and put under house arrest, his concerts banned and public rallies dispersed with teargas.

After nearly a quarter century in power, the 76-year-old Museveni is the only president most have known.

Museveni, one of Africa’s longest-serving rulers, had the constitution amended for a second time to allow him to run a sixth time in 2021.