Retailer Tuskys woes deepen as Aggrieved staff ‘pay themselves’ from cash tills

Nairobi – Troubled retailer Tuskys has sunk into more woes as aggrieved senior staff take away the supermarkets cash and inventory in place of unpaid salaries.

As the management of the supermarket battles to end fires from its aggrieved creditors, unpaid branch managers have opted to ‘pay themselves’ from daily sales proceeds alongside inventory.

For instance, Tuskys chief cashiers at Greenspan, Kenyatta Avenue, Matasia, T-Mall, Imara,, Ongata Rongai and Eldoret have resigned while taking with them cash from daily sales.

In a letter seen by Kenya’s online daily, Citizen Digital, a cash attendant at one of the retailer’s store in Eldoret resigned while taking with her cash from the supermarket’s till.

“I have just decided to reduce my unpaid salary and paid myself ninety thousand shillings (UGX320,000). In case anyone has an issue, kindly deduct this from my salary,” read part of the resignation letter written on November 1 and addressed to the company’s Human Resource office.

The new developments comes as Tuskys managers host a fresh round of fire-fighting meetings with its creditors ahead of a crucial High Court ruling on November 17, 2020.

The retailer is looking to glue the creditors to a proposed turnaround plan which is anchored on the capture of a Ksh.2.1 billion (UGX70.4Bn) debt facility from an unnamed Mauritius based private fund.

The series of meetings begun on Wednesday with the retailer’s managers meetings its partners in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) category.

The series of meetings is expected to continue from Saturday.

Tuskys will be seeking to switch distressed creditors to its turnaround plan and will hope to slam brakes on two wind up petitions filed at the High Court Commercial division by Syndicate Agencies Limited and Hot Point Appliances Limited.