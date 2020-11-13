SWAT TEAM: NRM campaign force to deliver 2021 victory named

Tamale Mirundi

Capt. Mukwaya

PM Rukahana Rugunda

State Comptroller, Lucy Nakyobe

Gen. Nalweyiso

Faruk Kirunda

Gen. Kavuma

Don Wanyama

NRM SG Kasule Lumumba

By Pepper Intelligence Unit



National Resistance Movement (NRM) has lined up a team of patriotic and committed Ugandans whom he believes will help to deliver 2021 polls victory.

According to highly placed sources, these figures we are naming today will determine whether Incumbent Yoweri Museveni who is carrying the party flag will extend his leadership beyond 2021.

Sources knowledgeable about NRM’s secret plan to win 2021 polls told us that these have been put in three categories: The first will directly report to the president; the second category (National Task Force)will be under Prime Minister Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda, and the third (security agencies) will report to Major General Sam Kavuma.

THESE WILL DIRECTLY REPORT TO M7

LUCY NAKYOBE: the indefatigable and unassuming but down-to-earth Comptroller in State House will be in charge of presidential pledges. She has also been tasked to ensure Ghetto youths (especially in urban centres) vote for NRM come 2021. Nakyobe is the accounting officer of State House and she is on record as one of the finest actors in that position who never fails to satisfy her boss’s directives but also ably accounts for funds allocated before Parliament. That aside, she is directly responsible for the special skilling programme which has seen thousands of youths equipped with special skills to make a living. They are also given capital and other inputs to set up their ventures.



LT. GEN. PROSCOVIA NALWEYISO: She has been put in charge of Museveni’s classified budget. Nalweyiso will also manage Museveni’s security throughout the campaigns. This is what she is good at. She doesn’t sleep, just like her boss. Looking at the president’s security formation, one cannot notice a lot of changes in it, for example, the number of vehicles in the convoy even with recent waves of insecurity but those who know inside information know that Mzee’s security detail evolves with the times to impenetrable levels at all times. It must be understood that some actors opposed to Museveni are not looking at the election option but are trying to endanger his existence. Nalweyiso is there to ensure that their schemes fall flat.



LT. COL. NIGHT IKIRIZA: She is another officer key to Museveni’s reelection. She will be deputizing Nalweyiso.



DON WANYAMA & LINDA NABUSAYI: On the media and publicity front, Museveni will benefit from the efficiency of Don Wanyama (PPS) and will be in charge of Online Mobilisation and Linda Nabusayi (deputy PPS) who will ensure campaigns get necessary coverage on top of media houses receiving media releases on time—this is something that will keep Museveni ahead of the news. If it were not for hostility from a section of media houses, Museveni would be the most covered public figure in Uganda but he is sometimes sidelined.

Over the last decade, Museveni’s public relations front has improved, giving him mileage during the digital (social media) age and whose impact will be felt a lot if not already in this campaign period.



CAPT ABBEY MUKWAYA: He is a senior presidential advisor on political affairs and one of the NRM historicals. Abbey, the husband of long-serving minister, Janat Mukwaya, has seen the NRM grow from a rebel group to a ruling party that has now been in power for 24 years. Sources say, he is in charge of all meetings that the president will be conducting.



MILLY BABALANDA & FARUK KIRUNDA: Based at Kyambogo, Milly Babalanda (is the head of the Office of the National Chairman, NRM) and the administrator of the office and Farouk Kirunda, are the other blockbuster influencers paving Museveni’s road to 2021. They manage Museveni’s political strategies through his private office which oversees his special political operations.

Babalanda and Faruk have been ahead of any other organ of NRM and any other party in preparing for the 2021 showdown. In their network, they are believed to have at least 7 million votes in the bag already, added on what the larger NRM and their opposition allies will bring in and Museveni will be safely back where he has been for the last 34 years. Babalanda will head Museveni’s political desk and she is also tasked with vote protection. She has a team of NRM coordinators at every village who are ready to do the needful come 2021. Kirunda has also been tasked with political mobilisation and as well countering any perceived negative propaganda targeting the NRM.



MOSES BYARUHANGA: The Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs, has been tasked with interpretation and analysis of the NRM to the voters. He will deal with the political side.

ENG. NAKAZIBWE SAFINA: Given that the NRM manifesto is partly science and technology-driven, Safina will be in charge of interpreting and analyzing the science side of it to the voters.

MAJ. MARTHA ASIIMWE MATSIKO: the head of the RDCs’ desk has done a lot to RDCs serve their dockets fully by monitoring and supervising government services in their districts plus speaking for the government. Ask a former dean of RDCs, Asiimwe is experienced in getting RDCs to do a good job that benefits the appointing authority. Therefore, Asiimwe will mobilise to ensure that RDCs are at the forefront of delivering a Museveni victory in 2021.



ALICE KABOYO: This will be in charge of mobilizing Veterans.

TAMALE MIRUNDI: He has been tasked with media awareness and mobilization.



SECOND CATEGORY



This category, according to sources, will comprise a national task force and will be headed by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda. It will comprise of 20 people who are yet to be announced. NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba and several secretariat bosses will also be part of this team. On top of that, fire-spitting wordsmiths, Ofwono Opondo (head of media centre) will also maintain a line of fire against bad publicity aimed at NRM. His counter measures will take care of both local and international public relations issues, thereby balancing the onslaught of opposition missives and their foreign allies.



THIRD CATEGORY



This is mainly about security to ensure Ugandans go through the campaigns safely. Uganda is also alert, aware that bad elements within and outside the country can take advantage of the situation. For that matter UPDF Land forces deputy commander, Major General Sam Kavuma will be the coordinator of intelligence services.

He must counter all threats from any angle with a team consisting of Maj. Gen. Sabiiti Muzeeyi (deputy IGP), Brig. Abel Kandiho (head of CMI), Col. Ddamulira Serunjoji (in charge of Crime Intelligence), and Lt Col. Charles Oluka (director-general ISO).



The Uganda Police Force has since created 13 elections policing Zones ahead of the 2021 general elections.



The creation of Election Zones, according to a senior police officer, was approved by the police’s Policy Advisory Committee- PAC purposely to increase efficiency in response to electoral emergencies across the country.



Inspector-General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola, has since appointed Assistant Inspector Generals of Police –AIGPs and Senior Commissioners of Police –SCPs as substantive commanders for electoral Zones.



“The country has been divided into 13 policing zones in which regions have been combined to form one single zone to be commanded by one senior officer. The purpose of creating Policing Zones is to bring services from Police headquarters closer to the regions for effective planning, effective utilisation of resources, quick and effective actions,” senior police quoted the resolution by PAC.



AIGP Edward Osiru Ochom, who is the Director Police Operations, has been tasked to oversee all police and sister security operations in the Greater Kampala zone which now includes Kampala City, Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi districts.



Counter-terrorism Director, AIGP Abbas Byakagaba, has since reported to his Mbarara Zone.



“The IGP has appointed Senior Commissioner of Police Christopher Kisalawo to command Greater West Nile Zone. All RPCs [Regional Police Commanders] are now under the command of the new Zonal overall commander,” the source said.



Ochola has also ordered RPCs and new Zonal commanders to speed up the recruitment of Special Police Constables in the areas of jurisdiction. Police are currently recruiting 50,000 SPCs who will be deployed inside and outside polling stations.



CONCERNS OVER ELECTION ‘MILITIA’

Meanwhile, security officials and analysts have cautioned political parties and individual candidates against forming ‘militia’ or ‘vigilante’ groups because they have potential of causing violence and precipitating disaster during the electoral process.

The ruling National Resistance Movement -NRM recently unveiled Karate team of 200 members who demonstrated their tactics at Nakivubo Blue Primary School in Kampala. Their ‘field commander’ Ramathan Hatibu said 200 members are also tasked to train others purposely to fight violence and protect NRM votes.

A week after NRM’s Taekwondo group was launched, another group dubbed The National Red Command was launched in Mbarara. The youths said their group is more than ready to protect votes of People Power movement but also counter violence that will be meted out by rival party ‘gangs’.

Earlier on, Rubaga South MP candidate Habibu Buwembo and Dr Stella Nyanzi, who is vying for Kampala Woman MP unveiled a youth group which they said would jealously guard their votes.

Kawempe South MP, Mubarak Munyagwa, has also rejuvenated his Red Top brigade.

Commissioner of Police Fred Enanga who is the spokesperson of the Uganda Police Force said politicians should not be tempted to involve ‘militia’ groups because police force which is mandated to take lead in ensuring peaceful electoral process have not failed their enshrined duties. In an interview with Uganda Radio Network, Enanga said that as police they have prepared for the coming general elections, and it is the reason they are recruiting an additional 50,000 Special Police Constables.Although Human Rights Lawyer Dr Livingstone Ssewanyana acknowledges that politicians are coming up with private militia groups because of the seemingly biased enforcement of law and order majorly by police, he too discourages formations of political ‘gangs. He instead advises the Electoral Commission and the police leadership to look into issues being raised by politicians who believe there is partisan enforcement of laws. Security expert Fred Egesa also strongly discourages the formation of election militias.

“It is illegal to create a militia group because in case of confrontations with security agencies it will be bloody,” Egesa says. “However, police should ensure all side are equally protected,”

Egesa explains that people are creating private protection groups because they anticipate invasion from rival camps, but also from security agencies. He calls upon the police force to avoid acts that make people see it as partisan.