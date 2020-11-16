TV Talkshow host, Charles Odongtho eulogises COVID snatched Govt Engineer

Journalist and TV talkshow host Charles Odongtho

Kampala – Veteran journalist and media personality, Charles Odongtho has penned down a eulogy for Local Government Ministry Consultant Engineer, Eng Phillip Pichan, who succumbed to COVID-19.

The former host of NBS TV’s FRONTLINE show had some deeply thought words to share about the fallen youthful engineer

“The news of your death this morning (Sunday) has devastated me. I just spoke to you last week and you were fine. I am so sorry and sad to hear of your sudden passing,” eulogised Odongtho

He added: “You lived your life with energy, with a constant smile. You were a good friend, and a wonderful man who loved people. You showed that rare but genuine love to me and my new family. I will never forget all that you did for me and my family when I was wedding in November 2019! Umira – that is what you always called me – rest well beside the angels.”

As a staunch dedicated Christian, the late Pichan committed his service to the Lord through tireless serving in his church community.

“May God reward you handsomely for the service you rendered without any blemish to the Catholic church!” said a saddened Odongtho.

A consultant Engineer attached to Ministry of Local Government, Pichan succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus in the wee hours of Sunday morning November 15.

Eng Phillip Pichan

A source closed to the deceased revealed that a one, Eng. Phillip Pochan was rushed to Mulago Hospital after developing complication in breathing.

“Unfortunately I have just lost, an hour ago, a very close friend, Phillip Pichan, a consultant Engineer with Ministry of Local Government, to Covid19 at Mulago.

“Pichan slept home and was rushed to Mulago at 4am with breathing difficulty and unfortunately has just passed on!,” a source that preferred anonymity revealed.

Pichan was eulogised as a young man with a young family and children at the prime of his Engineering career!