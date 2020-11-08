VIDEO: President Commissions SFC’s Gen Museveni House

Entebbe – President Yoweri Museveni, on Friday, November 6, commissioned the newly built headquarters of the Special Forces Command. It is named the General Yoweri Museveni House.

Museveni hailed the army for using their own expertise to build the house, stating that they had saved close to sh6 billion as a result.

General Yoweri Museveni House was built by SFC’s construction unit at a cost Shs3.48b, opposed to the Shs9b earlier estimated.

“The army should continue this way, building its facilities and saving money. You should do this especially for lodgings for soldiers. It is not right for soldiers to sleep outside the barracks. What if war broke out in the night, where would we find you?” he said.

Also commissioned were newly-built dormitories for soldiers, renovated houses for non-commissioned officers, gun shades and a 30,000-litre fuel pump. These, he said, cost UGX1.1b and all the work executed in 23 months.

The army leadership raised the issue of encroachers on army land.

“It should not be tolerated. Encroachers should either compensate the army if they have built on the land or vacate it,” Museveni, who is the Commander in Chief, said.